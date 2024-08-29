eThekwini and public works join forces to tackle derelict buildings in Durban CBD

The initiative is part of the city’s broader plan to rejuvenate the inner city and attract investment.

eThekwini Municipality and the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure are set to join forces to address the issue of derelict and hijacked buildings in Durban’s Central Business District (CBD).

The initiative is part of the city’s broader plan to rejuvenate the inner city and attract investment.

To strengthen these efforts further, the municipality is set to formalise a partnership with Public Works through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

ALSO READ: ‘Your account is owing’: eThekwini warns of fraudsters extorting ratepayers

This partnership will enhance efforts to tackle derelict buildings, improve revenue collection, and support infrastructure development, all aimed at boosting private sector investment in the area.

The MoU follows a successful meeting between eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba and Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson, in which both parties recognised the need for a structured approach to collaboration.

“Having met with Mayor Xaba, we agreed to establish an important joint technical task team between the city and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to address a number of bad buildings across the city, to ensure that state-owned properties pay their rates on time and to assist in Durban’s inner city rejuvenation,” said Macpherson.

ALSO READ: Don’t put your bins out! eThekwini protest leaves depots blocked, trash on the streets

The task team is scheduled to meet monthly, providing progress updates to Xaba and Macpherson every two months.

Problematic buildings

The municipality has identified 76 problem buildings, including 58 privately owned and 18 government-owned properties. Among these, 16 have been hijacked and illegally occupied.

Macpherson noted that his department has already initiated measures to address the derelict and partially hijacked Excelsior Court building in Berea and is exploring the potential redevelopment of the former police barracks in the city.

ALSO READ: Community Chat: Can eThekwini be restored to its former glory?

“The task team will devise formal strategies and plans to expedite investment into state-owned properties and to attract additional investment into the inner city, while it will have to keep track of interventions to ensure they achieve the desired outcomes,” the minister said.

He also noted that it would aid Xaba’s efforts to repair the city “to ensure that it meets the needs of the long-suffering residents of this once glorious city”.

“The reality is, KZN can only work when eThekwini works. It is too big to fail, and we are entirely committed to playing our part.”

Inner city rejuvenation

Since the launch of the inner-city regeneration programme in 2021, significant progress has been made:

12 buildings have been refurbished by their owners;

11 buildings have been demolished, including the Chinese Emporium Building;

Seven hijacked buildings have been returned to their rightful owners; and

Seven buildings are currently undergoing repairs.

These achievements are said to be the result of continuous engagement with property owners and the firm actions taken by municipal officials, including legal measures against non-compliant owners.

Xaba reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to restore Durban’s status as a premier destination for investment and tourism.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here