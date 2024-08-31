‘Not here to post videos and set trends’: Pupils injured doing TikTok challenge

The school did not state which challenge was attempted, but said paramedics had recently treated a patient under the same circumstances.

A high school has asked parents to discuss the dangers of TikTok challenges with their children.

Pinetown Girls High School had to call paramedics after two of their pupils were seriously injured while filming a video for the social media site.

The school did not specify which challenge the girls were attempting but described the incident as “concerning”.

Cellphones to be in lockers

The failed TikTok challenge attempt was reportedly filmed before school started on Wednesday morning.

Pinetown Girls High said that the paramedics attending the scene mentioned they had treated a patient the previous day for injuries sustained in the same manner.

“We appeal to all parents and guardians to have a serious discussion with their daughters/ wards regarding the dangers of these challenges or dares that are publicised on various social media platforms,” read the school’s statement.

“It is irresponsible for pupils to participate in or encourage others to participate in challenges that endanger their safety or wellbeing,” it continued.

In wishing the pupils a healthy recovery, the school reminded the pupils to mindful of their actions, but stated cellphones must be stored in lockers during school hours.

“Pupils come to school to receive an education and be taught how to be responsible citizens. They are not here to post videos and set social media trends,” the statement concluded.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education asked all pupils to prioritise their education and not be distracted by the “fun and creative outlet” provided by social media.

“Let us work together to ensure our pupils make wise choices and stay safe in school and

online,” said the department’s Nkosinathi Ngcobo.

Social media dangers

As well as personal injury, young people are experiencing emotional and psychological harm on social media.

Mabana Moyo of Khulisa Social Solutions explained that there has been an increase in online arguments being settled in person.

“With social media, we are seeing an increase of cases where victims learn of negative comments said about them and respond by assaulting those who have done so,” Moyo told The Citizen.

“Unfortunately, they end up being perpetrators and therefore referred for intervention,” she added, referring to programmes set up to deal with child offenders.

Illustrating the long-term effects of children filming risky behaviour, Moyo used an example of a child offender who filmed a petty theft.

“We have had a video of a young person who shoplifted trend on social media and the [child] was suicidal as a result,” she elaborated.

