Five successful South African brands from the 2010s

SA is home to some most-loved local businesses.

South Africa is home to some most-loved local brands. Image: iStock

When it comes to business, success is not always guaranteed, so when it does happen, it’s definitely worth a toast.

Hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup seemingly kickstarted an era of entrepreneurial wins – giving rise to a multitude of successful homegrown businesses.

Here’s a look at five local businesses which sprouted in SA in the 2010s to become recognisable household brands.

ALSO READ: Proudly South African: Is buying local that much of a big deal?

Bathu

Theo Baloyi founded local sneaker brand Bathu nine years ago. Image: Bathu_SA / Instagram

The sneaker brand’s ancestory can be traced back to Alexandra township, Johannesburg.

Founded in 2015 by Theo Baloyi, Bathu started with an entrepreneur’s dream to create a ‘bathu’ (slang word meaning shoe) which celebrated his township roots.

Fast-forward to 2024, Bathu has walked its journey from a township room to opening 32 stores nationwide.

Currently, the business has more than 300 employees, and continues to create opportunities for South African youth.

ALSO READ: Bathu’s Theo Baloyi is SA’s Entrepreneur of the Year

MaXhosa Africa

MaXhosa Africa recently announced plans to launch its first store in SoHo, New York. Image: Maxhosa / Instagram

South African knitwear brand, MaXhosa Africa was founded in 2010 by Laduma Ngxokolo. The brand which boasts Xhosa traditional patterns and colours, owes its origins to the founder’s love for his cultural roots.

From winning the hearts of South Africans to showcasing on international stages, MaXhosa Africa has gone global.

The proudly South African brand recently announced plans to open its first international store also in SoHo, New York.

READ MORE: Maxhosa announce expansion into US market with New York store set for 2024

Jack Rabbit Chocolate

Pretoria-based Jack Rabbit Chocolate Studio exports artisanal chocolate to Japan. Image: Jackrabbit_Chocolate / Instagram

Jack Rabbit Chocolate was born from a Pretoria-native’s passion for pastry – and R8000 startup capital.

Stephanie Ceranio, a self-taught chocolatier embarked on a global voyage to source the best chocolate from leading regions over a decade ago.

Since then, Jack Rabbit Chocolate has grown in leaps and bounds, collecting numerous international awards along the way.

The business also exports luxury treats to countries like Japan, spreading South African sweetness worldwide.

ALSO READ: Stephanie Ceranio’s chocolate empire started with just R8 000

Tolokazi Beer

Tolokazi Beer is based in Soweto, Gauteng. Image: Tolokazibeer / Instagram

Established in 2019 by brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, Tolokazi Beer has its barrels rooted in Soweto.

The company’s beverages which are made with indigenous African ingredients including African Queen hobs and rooibos, have won the tastebuds of many.

To cater for its growing customer base, Tolokazi Beer recently launched its taproom in Orlando West, Soweto.

ALSO READ: Neat or on the rocks? ‘There’s no specific way to enjoy whisky,’ says connoisseur

Portia M

Portia M cosmetics was founded by Portia Mngomezulu in 2011. Image: PortiaM_Skin / Instagram

Cosmetic brand Portia M is another South African original to claim shelf space in major retailers countrywide.

The home-grown business was founded in 2011 by Portia Mngomezulu, who started her entrepreneurial pursuit with a single product.

Portia M now boasts more than 40 facial and body skin care products sold in more than 2000 retail stores – spreading its wings beyond South African borders to other African countries.

ALSO READ: Gloria Tapon Njamo’s corporate journey: from breakfast runs to boardroom success