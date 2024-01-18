Six cybersecurity threats targeting children in 2024

80% of young people interaction with AI tools daily - UN research.

The digital age has turned the world into a global village, connecting people from all corners with a simple click.

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky predicted key threats that could significantly affect children online in 2024.

While technological innovation has simplified the way people communicate and access information, it has also opened users to cyber-crimes – and children are the most vulnerable.

Generation Alphas have traded traditional toys for tablets and mobile phones, giving cybercriminals a chance to pounce with every second spent online.

Kaspersky’s predictions suggest that children will increasingly use Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, which, according to the firm, do not provide an adequate level of cybersecurity and age-appropriate consent.

Research by the United Nations (UN) indicates that 80% of young people claim to interact with AI multiple times daily.

Security and privacy expert at Kaspersky, Andrey Sidenko said numerous seemingly harmless applications had emerged with the development of AI, such as uploading a photo to receive a modified version.

“However, when children upload images to such applications, they never know which databases their photos will ultimately remain, and whether they will be used further,” he explained.

Sidenko also said that AI tools can easily provide age-inappropriate content when prompted, adding that some AI chatbots were specifically designed to provide erotic experiences.

“Even though some require a form of age verification, this is dangerous since some children might opt to lie about their age and the prevention of such cases is insufficient,” he said.

Malicious attacks on young gamers

Sidenko pointed out that children can be easily manipulated by cybercriminals, who are likely to lure young people in with gifts and promises of friendship to build trust.

“Once they have the confidence of a young gamer, they then obtain their personal information by suggesting that they click on a phishing link, which downloads a malicious file onto their device as a game for Minecraft or Fortnite, or even grooming them,” he explained.

Fintech for children

The expert said the introduction of bank cards and specialised financial products for children as young as age 12 had left them susceptible to financially motivated cybercriminals.

“Using social engineering techniques, cybercriminals might exploit children’s trust by posing as peers and requesting the sharing of card details or money transfers to their accounts,” he explained.

As an example, Sidenko cautioned against scams like promises of free gadgets upon providing card details on a phishing site.

Smart home threats

As much as the rise of smart homes presents some convenience, it could pose cybersecurity threats.

“Despite the increasing number of cases of threats to smart home devices, manufacturers are not rushing to create cyber-immune tech that preemptively prevents potential exploits of vulnerabilities,” Sidenko said.

He further said that could lead to children becoming “tools” for cybercriminals.

“If a smart device becomes a fully functional surveillance tool and a child is home alone, cybercriminals can contact them through the devices and request sensitive information,” he explained.

‘Personal online space’

Karspersky predicts that children will demand that their online space be respected.

“As children mature, they develop greater self-awareness, encompassing an understanding of their personal space, privacy and sensitive data, both offline and in their online activities,” said Sidenko.

He recommended that parents invest in digital parenting apps to monitor their children’s online activities.

Malicious alternatives

Some apps on the internet are only available in specific regions globally, forcing internet users to look for alternatives, which often tend to be malicious copies.

“Even if they turn to official app stores like Google Play, they still run the risk of falling prey to cybercriminals,” Sidenko said.

Since 2020, Karspersky has found that more than 190 apps on Google Play have been infected with the Harly Trojan, which signed users up for paid services without their knowledge.

“As we can see, many of the trends playing out in society are also affecting children, making them potential targets for attackers,” Sidenko said.

“Therefore, it is crucial to teach children the basics of cybersecurity from an early age,” he concluded.

