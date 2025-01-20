Business

Home » Business

Avatar photo

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

4 minute read

20 Jan 2025

12:03 pm

Four trends for e-commerce retailers to follow

The Survey suggests that more people will prioritise their physical and mental health.

Four trends for e-commerce retailers to follow in 2025

Picture: iStock

More and more people in South Africa are falling in love with the concept of being able to do their shopping at the tip of their fingers due to the convenience it provides.

The e-commerce industry is expected to grow by the end of 2025 as more retailers in the country establish their online presence.

However, for retailers to be able to take advantage of this interest from consumers, they would need to implement strategies that would make their businesses appealing.

E-commerce products should make shoppers’ lives easier

Elzaan Erasmus, a division manager at the daily deals site, OneDayOnly.co.za says e-tailers must innovate and introduce fresh products to stay ahead of consumer demands.

She adds that retailers need to provide products that will make shoppers’ lives easier by saving them time and solving everyday problems.

Erasmus provides four key trends for 2025 that e-tailers need to look at to stay ahead of consumer’s needs.

ALSO READ: SA retail trade sales at two-year high

The trends are drawn from the company’s 2024 competition, in which different businesses pitch product ideas that meet three key criteria: a deep understanding of the consumer, profitability potential, and market uniqueness.

Eco-conscious consumption

She says sustainability is influencing purchasing decisions, with 52% of South Africans opting for more eco-friendly products to minimise their environmental impact.

“Mindful of their ecological footprint, consumers are increasingly exploring a wider range of sustainable solutions, including biodegradable nappies, reclaimed wood furnishings, and electric composters for kitchen waste.”

ALSO READ: As online shopping grows, so do the complaints

Wellness wins the budget battle

She says there has been demand for products promoting health, fitness, and overall well-being is surging, with the Euromonitor Voice of the Consumer Lifestyles Survey showing that 49% of South Africans intend to allocate more of their budget to these items in the future.

The Survey suggests that more and more people will prioritise their physical and mental health.

Simplified living, powered by tech

“As inflation eases and interest rates fall, consumers are shifting from cautious to intentional spending, with many now willing to invest in tech innovations that simplify their lives,” she adds.

Whether it is robotic vacuum cleaners or health-monitoring wearables, technology is becoming an essential part of daily life.

ALSO READ: Consumer trust drops by 72% in one year, experts suggest AI to boost sales

Product experience is paramount

Erasmus says that consumers would choose products that go beyond mere functionality and those that provide memorable experiences or enhanced usability. “This reflects a shift in preferences, where the emotional impact and the distinct benefits a product offers hold more weight.”

She makes examples of a smart home system that recognises individual voices, offering personalised responses for each user, or gourmet meal kits that transform cooking into a tailored and engaging experience.

How to get success in a competitive marketplace

“Products that deliver on personalisation, innovative design, or interactive features are now setting the bar for success in a competitive marketplace.”

Erasmus emphasises that the future of e-commerce lies in the ability to predict consumer preferences before they become trends, delivering products that not only meet needs but exceed expectations.

NOW READ: Could e-commerce give small businesses protection against inflation?

Read more on these topics

digital online shopping SA Retailers

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Tiger hunt: Police launch manhunt for alleged kingpin of illegal mining at Stilfontein
South Africa Just 7 days of jet fuel left at OR Tambo International Airport
News Tshwane challenges decision ordering Rooiwal officials back to work
News NSPCA to lay charges against TikToker for allegedly force-feeding fish with alcohol
News Nurses’ union backs healthcare worker in viral video incident at Midrand clinic

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES