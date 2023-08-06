Women’s Month: best advice from four female professionals

By Ina Opperman

The best advice for female professionals includes accepting that the journey will have its ups and downs, not overextending yourself, learning from and uplifting the women around you and investing in your passion.

These four inspiring trailblazers, who shattered glass ceilings, defied norms and carved their unique paths to success in their respective careers, share the best advice for female professionals around the country.

Ups and downs

Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin Marketing Agency, says it is vital to accept that success is not linear. “There was a time earlier this year that I was just mentally checked out. Motivating myself to get out of bed, let alone work, felt almost impossible. I was tired, emotionally shattered, sad and disconnected, but the worst part was the annoying voice in my head that compounded my mood into an onslaught of abuse and meanness.”

She says then the guilt would creep in that she is not good enough, doing enough, being enough and that just began a vicious downward spiral of depression. “Finally, I could not take it anymore and made one decision that was going to shape the months to come. I was going to just start trying to be kinder to myself. Every time I heard the voice, I would sooth myself with a counter voice of love, patience and kindness.”

Moleele says she realised how important the ebbs and flows of life are and that being in a dip does not make you a bad person. “Fighting with the voice in your head is just swimming upstream, it is not productive and is not doing you any favours, so shut the nasty B!%@# up and be kind and I mean really kind and patient with yourself… this too shall pass.”

ALSO READ: How SA women entrepreneurs can thrive against the odds

Do not overextend yourself

In the intricate dance of business, recognising and respecting our limits is essential. Overextension can cause major strain our resources, creativity and well-being and, according to Kriya Gangiah, owner of Kri8tive Media, who says finding balance will serve as a major tool for growth.

“If you are busy and have too many clients, I know that you want to be able to help everyone and take on every piece of business that you can but sometimes you just need to take a step back and reflect on how much you can actually do,” Kriya explains.

“Being a business owner does not mean that you need to work into the early hours of the morning to make sure that you get the business in. Try not to spread yourself too thin so that you can give your undivided attention to the work that you do take on.”

Learn from and uplift the women around you

Deirdre King, MD at Jacaranda FM, emphasises the importance of women supporting and learning from one another. She encourages businesswomen to uplift and inspire their peers while confidently claiming their rightful space in the workplace.

Dismissing distractions like the so-called ‘boys club’ and the illusory ‘glass ceiling’, she advocates for letting one’s accomplishments do the talking. Deirdre also suggests seeking out natural mentors among other women, observing their approaches and extending a helping hand when needed.

She also emphasises the transformative impact of finding a purpose-driven mentor, one whose guidance can shape a fulfilling professional journey. “Align yourself with mentors who work with purpose. Purpose is the driving force that creates a career, while jobs are just moments in time.”

ALSO READ: Supporting women entrepreneurs good for all of us – Here’s how

Invest in your passion

Kim Jayde, a dynamic force in the world of entrepreneurship, exemplifies the embodiment of ambition, creativity and resilience. Beyond her captivating presence as a television personality and model, Kim has ventured into the realm of business with an unwavering determination to make her mark.

When asked what the best piece of advice is that she can share with other female professionals, she says that putting your everything into your passion will boost its success rate.

“Find what you are most passionate about and invest in that passion. Learn all you can, take the course and invest in the equipment!”

Kim, who is a DStv Content Creator Awards winner and founder of KJ Productions, encourages professional women to surround themselves with people that believe in your vision to bring it to life.

“Then shamelessly promote your business! Talk about it, post about it and market your business or profession with pride. My father always told me ‘It takes 10 years of hard work to become an overnight success’, so keep working and you will get there!”