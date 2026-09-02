Good news in North West’s Foot and Mouth Disease fight

The outbreak affected various areas of the province, infecting a total of 186 cattle, three goats, and one pig.

Nine months since its first Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, the North West may be heading out of the woods.

The outbreak affected various areas of the province, infecting a total of 186 cattle, three goats, and one pig.

This week has been particularly important for the North West with no new cases being reported for the first time since December 2025.

This has shown the positive effects of a vaccination drive in the province.

“To this day, the province has more than 1 570 100 dosages of the Foot and Mouth Disease vaccine, with 1 413 859 animals being vaccinated across the North West,” according to the South African Government.

The MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, was pleased with the latest development.

“The fact that we have gone a full week without any new cases of FMD is quite commendable and is an indication that our efforts to curb the disease are not in vain”.

He further emphasised that these improvements do not mean farmers should be less vigilant and urged all farmers and livestock owners to maintain strict measures on their farms.

He urged them to immediately report any suspected case to veterinary services within their vicinity.

The department is anticipating booster vaccine rollouts this month in areas around the North West where animals have already received their first vaccinations.

This will happen with continued efforts being used to identify and vaccinate livestock in areas where the vaccination programme has not been implemented.

The department further emphasised that it will continue to work closely with its farmers, municipalities and traditional leaders to strengthen monitoring of the disease and curb its spread.