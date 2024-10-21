Haven’t filed for your tax return? Today is your last chance

Sars has earmarked 21 October as the deadline for non-provisional taxpayers to file for their tax returns.

If you are a non-provisional taxpayer and you have not filed for your tax return, Monday, 21 October, is your last chance before getting penalised.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has earmarked 21 October as the deadline for non-provisional taxpayer to file their tax returns.

Provisional taxpayers and trusts still have till 20 January 2025.

How to file for tax returns?

The taxman has attempted to make things easier for taxpayers by making various online systems accessible for e-filing and enquiries. This is as they aim at cutting the long queues at Sars’ branches.

At a media briefing held by the Sars Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter at the beginning of the tax season, he urged taxpayers to make use of various online systems, before visiting the branch.

The easiest way for one to file their tax returns is through the eFiling mobile app. Otherwise, the below options are available to taxpayers for queries:

Sars eFiling on the Sars’ website www.secure.sarsefiling.co.za

Call the USSD number – *134*7277# to enquire about their status and other details

Chat with Sars on the WhatsApp number – 0800 11 7277

Access Sars On-line Query System (SOQS) on our website www.sars.gov.za

Self-help videos and step-by-step guides available on Sars media pages

Call the Contact Centre and select Help You eFile ahead of going through to a Service Consultant.

Who is eligible for tax returns

Sars said those eligible for tax returns are taxpayers who have tax deductions and rebates, like travel expenses for work purposes or certain types of donations; people who have made contributions to a registered retirement fund; self-employed individuals and business owners who have deducted legitimate business expenses from their taxable income.

Delays might be experienced during the tax season

Sars head of media, Siphithi Sibeko told The Citizen that taxpayers can expect to experience delays at call centres during the beginning and the end of the tax season. Taxpayers usually rush to get their filing done early or leave it for the last minute.

He said in addition to people calling Sars during the season are those who are not required to file a return, but still calling for enquiries.

Millions of taxpayers paid

By 16 July, the Sars had already paid out at least R10 billion worth of returns paid out to 1.6 million taxpayers at an average of R5 900 per person. This included taxpayers who are on auto-assessment.

191 000 returns were filed on Monday, 15 July from that number, 183 000 returns were filed digitally. In total, Sars has serviced over 3 million transactions across all their channels, with over a million being on their website.

