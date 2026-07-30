Heineken brings fans closer to the action as South Africa hosts its first Premier Padel Pretoria P1 tournament

Heineken is helping celebrate the sport's next chapter as the Premier Padel Tour arrives in Pretoria

Only a few years ago, padel was still a niche sport in South Africa. Today, new courts and clubs are opening across the country, social leagues continue to grow and interest in the game shows no signs of slowing down.

Heineken is helping celebrate the sport’s next chapter as the Premier Padel Pretoria P1 gives local fans their first opportunity to experience world-class professional padel on home soil.

Picture: Supplied

The Premier Padel Tour arrives in Pretoria with many of the sport’s leading international players, marking their first appearance in South Africa. For South Africa’s growing padel community, it’s a major moment and an opportunity for fans to experience the sport at its highest level.

“There’s something special about padel. It’s fast, accessible and incredibly social, and that’s a big part of why people have embraced it so quickly,” says Warrick Wyngaard, marketing communication manager at Heineken. “As the sport continues to grow in South Africa, we wanted to be part of this milestone moment and give people the opportunity to experience the excitement of professional padel up close.”

Heineken’s involvement goes beyond traditional sponsorship. Through the Heineken Silver Courtside Club, fans attending the Premier Padel Pretoria P1 will enjoy a hospitality experience designed to bring them closer to the action, with prime court views, great company and the chance to enjoy a Heineken Silver and Heineken 0.0 while taking in the atmosphere.

More than simply watching the matches, the Courtside Club creates a space where people can connect over their shared love of the game and enjoy the energy that makes live sport so memorable.

“We know some of the best sporting memories are created in the moments shared with other fans,” says Wyngaard. “The Courtside Club has been designed to enhance that experience, giving people a front-row seat to the action while creating a relaxed and enjoyable environment around it.”

Supporting a growing sport

For Heineken, the timing is significant. Supporting the first Premier Padel Pretoria tournament in South Africa allows the brand to back a sport that continues to build momentum locally while helping introduce even more people to the professional game.

“We’re proud to be part of this milestone,” Wyngaard concludes. “Premier Padel’s arrival in South Africa is an exciting moment for the sport and for local fans. We’re looking forward to helping make that experience even more memorable.”