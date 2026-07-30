Code 08 friendly bakkie solution with new Foton Miler Lite

Foton has announced that the first shipment of its all-new light commercial vehicle (LCV), is arriving in South Africa in August.

Positioned within the highly competitive Code 08 light commercial vehicle segment, the Foton Miler Lite has been developed to bridge the gap between a traditional bakkie and a larger commercial truck

Available soon at Foton dealerships nationwide, the Miler Lite offers local businesses access to an affordable, practical and capable commercial vehicle designed specifically to meet the needs of growing enterprises.

The LCV has a payload capability of 1.6-tonnes with a leaf spring suspension and commercial tyres suited to more demanding routes.

Interior offers space, MP3 & Bluetooth, and a 3.5-inch instrument cluster. Picture: Supplied

Fuel efficient diesel power

While a fuel efficient 92kW/320Nm diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission does duty while ensuring there is enough urge even when fully loaded.

“The arrival of the first shipment of the Miler Lite is an exciting moment for Foton South Africa,” says Marius Smal, CEO of Foton South Africa.

“Since introducing the vehicle earlier this year, we’ve received significant interest from businesses looking for a practical commercial transport solution.”

“Especially one that offers more carrying capability without the complexity of moving into a heavier vehicle category.”

Designed for a wide range of industries including construction, agriculture, landscaping, logistics, municipal services and small-to-medium enterprise.

The Foton Miler Lite has been engineered to help businesses improve efficiency, increase productivity and maximise value from every trip.

Available in two model derivatives. The range allows businesses to choose a specification that best suits their operational requirements.

A practical flat cargo box gives businesses flexible loading space for daily operations. Picture: Supplied

Full list of features

Depending on the model selected, features include:

air conditioning,

dual front airbags,

ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD),

Daytime Running Lights (DRLs),

fog lamps,

and a spacious, easy-access dropside load body.

Its generous payload capacity and compact dimensions make it equally suited to navigating busy urban environments and servicing rural operations.

The arrival of the Miler Lite further strengthens Foton South Africa‘s growing commercial vehicle portfolio.

Reinforcing the brand’s commitment to providing transport solutions that meet the evolving needs of local businesses.

With South Africa’s small and medium-sized enterprises continuing to play a vital role in driving economic growth and employment, the Foton Miler Lite has been developed to support entrepreneurs and fleet operators looking to scale their operations with confidence.

Pricing

Miler-lite (Standard) – R309 900

Miler-lite (Aircon & Dual Airbags) R339 900

This includes a five-year / 200 000km Warranty, five-year Roadside Assistance (Only in SA), while Service Plans are available to purchase.