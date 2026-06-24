Here are the changes coming to Woolworths’ rewards programme

Is your loyalty truly being rewarded, or is it being cleverly exploited?

Premium retailer Woolworths has announced a major overhaul of its customer loyalty offering. It will discontinue its long-running WRewards and MySchool loyalty cards by the end of June 2026 as it shifts fully to its MyDifference programme.

The retailer says the existing cards will stop working on 30 June 2026, marking the end of a loyalty system that has been in place for more than two decades and will be replaced by a more digital, app-based rewards platform.

The MyDifference programme is not new; it was launched in June 2025, but has been a star for the retailer.

“MyDifference allows us to tap into the depth of insight within our customer base and turn that understanding into real value,” said Charlene van Zyl, Customer and Loyalty Director at Woolworths.

“By listening more closely to our customers, we’re able to build stronger relationships and deliver rewards and experiences that are genuinely aligned to their needs and preferences.”

Rewards programmes

The MyDifference programme is simply WRewards and MySchool loyalty cards merged into one, giving customers access to rewards and vouchers, similar to how Pick’n Pay’s SmartShopper and Checkers/Shoprite’s Xtra Savings work.

However, with the MyDifference programme, customers must download the Woolies app and successfully register to access all benefits.

It is understood that members using only a physical card without linking it to the Woolies app will only receive instant savings on selected items when shopping in-store, on the Woolies app, or online.

These customers won’t access personalised or exclusive app-only rewards, so using the app is recommended.

Transparency at the forefront

Van Zyl said that with MyDifference, customers can see how their everyday shopping contributes to the schools and organisations they support.

“While MySchool enables substantial annual giving, customers haven’t always been able to see the results of their support,” said Van Zyl.

“MyDifference addresses this by providing ongoing visibility into contributions, helping to build trust and reinforce the value created through everyday shopping.”

The MyDifference virtual and physical card can be used at any Woolworths and Woolworths-affiliated stores.

Reward levels

MyDifference also offers different reward levels based on how much a customer spends per year.

The entry-level is called “Loyal”. It is for customers who spend up to R11 999 a year, who would receive instant savings, the option to contribute to causes, up to four vouchers, and access to Play & Win.

The mid-tier is called the “Ambassador” level, for those spending up to R35 999 annually. Customers at this level have access to all the benefits of the Loyal level, including up to 16 vouchers and monthly goals to earn rewards.

At the top end, VIP members who spend R36 000 or more a year receive all Ambassador benefits, plus up to 24 vouchers, early access to promotions, and invitations to exclusive events.

Levels are reviewed in January based on the previous year’s spend.

Battle of reward cards

Every major retailer in the country has loyalty programmes to attract customers, and most of them work in the same way.

At first glance, reward cards appear to be a simple concept. Sign up, scan at the till, and watch the savings roll in. But behind that simplicity lies a more complex and varied system.

Not all reward cards are created equal. Some are purely for unlocking discounts on certain products, while some can earn you points that can later be redeemed for more products.

The value of reward programmes

However, do these reward cards really provide savings for consumers or are they a marketing strategy designed to build brand loyalty without offering real value?

After all, retailers need to make a profit to stay in business.

The Citizen gathered information from the country’s two prominent grocery retailer groups, Pick n Pay and Shoprite, on how their reward cards work.

Shoprite and Checkers

Shoprite and Checkers both have ‘Xtra savings’ as their rewards programme.

According to the retailer’s website, the card offers access to exclusive offers, promotions and events, as well as guaranteed entries into competitions, among other benefits.

In simple terms, you don’t receive any points, but you do gain access to the specials the store and Sixty60 offers. However, without the card, some specials may not be applicable to you.

The unique feature Shoprite Group offers is a funeral benefit. However, this is subject to terms and conditions.

One of the conditions is that you must swipe your Xtra savings card four times a month, and each swipe must be for a transaction of more than R100. If you do not swipe four times, you will not be covered for that month.

Pick n Pay’s smart shopper

Pick n Pay has the Smart Shopper programme that rewards customers for shopping in-store and through partners, allowing them to earn points on their purchases, access personalised discounts and benefit from instant till savings on selected items.

According to the retailer’s website, points can be accumulated and redeemed as cash off their grocery bill or exchanged for rewards such as airtime and data, while additional benefits are unlocked through promotional deals and partner offers.

The programme is increasingly app-based, enabling customers to track points, load vouchers, and use a digital card at checkout.

So, is your loyalty truly being rewarded, or is it being cleverly exploited?