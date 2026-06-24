Less than a month in, Woolworths CEO shakes up leadership

Ngumeni assumed his duties as group CEO on 1 June 2026, succeeding Roy Bagattini, who retired after six years at the helm.

Newly appointed Woolworths Group CEO Sam Ngumeni has announced leadership and organisational changes within his first month at the helm.

Ngumeni assumed his duties as group CEO on 1 June 2026, succeeding Roy Bagattini, who retired after six years at the helm. Bagattini led Woolworths during a difficult period, including the Covid-19 pandemic, taxi strikes and bird flu, which he had blamed for the poor performance of the group’s Fashion, Beauty and Home division.

Announced as an “organisational reset” on Monday, the group said the changes would bring clarity to Woolworths’ operating model in ways that build agility, resilience, and the ability to accelerate execution and support growth.

Woolworths previous model did not align with its ambitions

The changes follow Ngumeni’s assessment that the organisation’s operating model has not kept pace with its ambitions.

He is of the view that Woolworths needs clear accountability without ambiguity, decisions made closer to where value is created, and the ability to move faster. The revised organisational design is driven by a conviction that accountability must sit where execution happens.

“The new organisational design brings accountability closer to where value is created and equips the Group with the right people in the right roles,” said Ngumeni.

Tough job ahead for Ngumeni

After all, Woolworths has offered Ngumeni nearly 1 million shares; however, these come with strict conditions.

The 995 715 shares, acquired by the group’s share trust for R51 million, will be held in escrow for five years, after which they will vest.

To achieve full vesting of 100% of the shares, Ngumeni must ensure the group’s share price reaches R100 by June 2031. This measure accounts for 50% of the award.

To unlock any shares from this award, Ngumeni has to achieve a threshold of “50%” across the various measures.

Woolworths changes aim to strengthen business

The group reiterated that the operating model changes are made to strengthen the business’ future-ready ability to meet its success metrics.

Leadership changes within the group’s C-suite follow the departure of two executive leaders, and their departures form the basis for Woolworths’ reset operating model.

“Spencer Sonn, outgoing chief customer officer, and Nuholt Huisamen, outgoing CEO of FBH, depart with thanks for their contributions and well wishes for their futures,” said Woolworths.

Leadership changes effective 1 July

Woolworths announced the following leadership changes:

Chan Pillay, commercial director for Food, will lead the Food Division as CEO of Woolworths Food. This division was previously led by Ngumeni and has been described as the group’s star due to its stellar performance.

The Fashion, Beauty and Home (FBH) Division will be led by Manie Maritz, the current CEO of Woolworths Ventures, “who has agreed to defer his retirement and lead the FBH business during this time”.

“Operations, including Supply Chain, Logistics, Retail Operations, Stores, Real Estate Development, and the Group’s Rest of Africa network, have been consolidated into a single division, with the creation of a new chief operating officer role.” Bradley Nitsckie, current chief supply chain officer, has been appointed to this position.

Woolies gets a CMO

“The IT Services Division will now consolidate Online, Information Technology, Data & Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security into a single Digital and Technology Division,” said the group.

Christie Koorts has been appointed chief digital and technology officer, having served as chief information and technology officer.

“Given the strategic importance of the Woolworths brand, a chief marketing officer role has been created,” said Woolworths. Marketing expands to include Sustainability and Loyalty, and Simphiwe Pato, current director of brand and marketing, has been appointed interim chief marketing officer.

“Woolworths Ventures, having fulfilled its incubation mandate, is being integrated into the core business. WEdit moves into FBH; WCellar moves into Food; and Absolute Pets will continue reporting to its board.

“Food Services, including WCafé and Now Now, will move to the Strategy portfolio, with Chris Brikkels, current head of strategy execution for Food, appointed as WHL Director of Strategy.”

Divisions and leadership that remain unchanged

The following divisions and their leadership will remain unchanged:

Finance is led by Chief Financial Officer, Zaid Manjra.

People is led by Group People Director, Melanie Naidu.

Governance, Risk and Compliance is led by Group Company Secretary and Director: Governance, Risk, Legal, Compliance, Corporate Affairs & Communications, Chantel Reddiar.

Country Road Group is led by CEO Steven Cook.

“I have full confidence in my executive leadership team and will rely on each of them to fulfil our ambition and move us forward as an organisation,” said Ngumeni.