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Checkers Sixty60 may not be available in some areas on 30 June

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

3 minute read

29 June 2026

04:30 pm

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Customers are advised to make orders in advance.

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Checkers Sixty60. Picture: Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

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Popular delivery platform Checkers Sixty60 might be unavailable in some areas on Tuesday due to the 30 June demonstrations against illegal immigrants.

This is as companies are taking safety precautions ahead of the day, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa saying Tuesday is a normal business day.

Reports suggest that the retailer has advised its customers to place orders in advance.

Checkers Sixty60 suspension

“Due to a potential service disruption, the Sixty60 grocery service may be unavailable in your area on Tuesday, 30 June,” said Shoprite Group, as reported by Newsday.

“To ensure you don’t miss out, we recommend placing your orders in advance. We appreciate your understanding as we strive to maintain our service promise to you.”

The Citizen reached out to the group to determine whether there are any safety concerns regarding their drivers. A comment will be added once received.

Checkers Sixty60 and others at risk

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) has warned that delivery platforms like Checkers Sixty60 and PnP asap! will be an easy target on 30 June 2026.

Abraham Nelson, the council’s executive for the consumer goods risk initiative, said delivery services are particularly vulnerable to disruption during the protest action planned on Tuesday.

Nelson advised that shoppers place critical orders on Monday, 29 June 2026, to avoid disruption during the protests.

“The risk is higher for the delivery services because they are an easy target. If you look at what has been happening recently, these guys have been stopped on the roads,” he said.

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Drivers at risk

He added that, when stopped, these delivery riders were robbed of the goods they were transporting and instructed to leave the country by assailants.

“If you have anything critical to order, do it the day before because they are an easy target in terms of protestors preventing them from executing their duties,” Nelson said.

“This is purely based on the fact that they believe that these delivery services are the ones employing illegal foreign nationals to do deliveries.”

Increase security

Regarding other retailers, Nelson said members had been advised to increase security and to monitor the situation on the day.

“If a situation seems volatile, stop operations. Let the staff go home. We’d rather risk the looting of the store than risk the lives of consumers and of the staff,” he said.

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