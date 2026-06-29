Here’s how much Mr Price pays its lowest-paid employee

The remuneration report stated that, for the financial year 2026, employees received a 4.5% increase.

Retail giant Mr Price Group has disclosed the pay gap between the lowest- and highest-paid employees in its 2026 remuneration report, revealing how much its entry-level workers earn compared with the company’s top executives.

This is in line with the Companies Act of 2008. The Act requires publicly listed and state-owned companies to reveal how much they pay their lowest- and highest-paid employees.

Mr Price said none of its employees earns below the national minimum wage.

Mr Price entry-level salary

According to the report, the retailer’s lowest-paid employees received a total remuneration of R63 000 per annum, which is approximately R5 250 per month.

The average remuneration of employees is R140 000 per annum, which is approximately R11 666 (total guaranteed package) and R158 000 per annum (total remuneration).

Total guaranteed package is a fixed amount a company pays employees without any bonuses. Total remuneration includes bonuses. It is understood that the lowest-paid employees at Mr Price did not receive any bonuses during the period.

Mr Price CEO laughs to the bank

The remuneration report named the retailer’s CEO, Mark Blair, as the highest-paid employee. A CEO’s salary is set differently from other employees.

Blair’s total guaranteed package was more than R10.2 million. This includes a salary of more than R9.2 million, retirement fund contribution, cash allowances and fringe benefits.

When one includes Blair’s bonuses, his total remuneration package is more than R55 million. This includes short- and long-term incentives, which are not always paid in money, sometimes they are paid in shares and are only awarded after a certain period.

Increases for employees

The remuneration report stated that, for the financial year 2026, employees received a 4.5% increase.

“For the wider workforce (associates below executive level), the group considered an average increase of 4.5% based on inflation and market benchmarks, with an additional 0.5% to correct imbalances,” read the report.

“For the CEO and CFO, an increase of 4.5% was awarded.” For financial year 2027 (current period), employees will receive an average increase of 4.5%, while a performance-related total guaranteed package increase of 6% was approved for the CFO.

Performance

The group’s annual results released earlier in June revealed that the retailer had a successful year. Mr Price’s revenue increased to R42.7 billion while operating profit rose 4.3% to R6 billion, reflecting resilient demand across its stores and continued gains against broader retail industry trends.

On average, the group generated about R16.4 million a day in operating profit, underscoring the scale and consistency of its core earnings power despite a competitive and cost-pressured trading environment.

“I am very proud of how our team has responded to the volatility experienced this year. The agility of our operating model and the strength of our value retailing DNA have enabled operating leverage in a challenging retail environment,” said Blair.