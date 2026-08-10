No overtime pay: Saccawu accuses Boxer of unfair treatment of employees

Saccawu argue that a company valued in the billions should be able to provide fair remuneration and retirement security for all workers.

The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has accused retailer Boxer of subjecting some employees to unfair labour practices, alleging workers face unsafe working conditions, unpaid overtime and unequal employment benefits.

The union is calling on the company to urgently address the longstanding concerns, arguing that employees who contribute to Boxer’s success deserve fair treatment, safe working conditions and equal access to workplace benefits.

“Despite Boxer being one of South Africa’s leading food retailers, with a market capitalisation of approximately R33 billion, many employees continue to experience exploitation and unequal treatment,” said the labour union.

No transport, overtime pay for Boxer workers

The union said the discount retailer has failed to provide safe and reliable transport for employees required to work late-night and early-morning shifts.

“Workers should never have to risk their safety simply because they are reporting for duty or returning home after serving the company. We call on Boxer to provide reliable transport from the workplace directly to employees’ homes for all qualifying shifts.”

The union has alleged that Boxer does not pay workers for overtime, instead, the retailer instructs employees to clock out at the end of their scheduled shifts and then return to continue working without pay.

“If proven, this practice amounts to unpaid labour and is a serious violation of workers’ rights and South African labour legislation. Every employee deserves to be paid for every hour worked.”

No benefits for Boxer part-time workers

The Citizen reached out to Boxer about the allegations. A comment will be added once received.

Saccawu has raised an issue of flexitimers not having benefits, an issue that has been a challenge for more than a decade. Flexitimers are part-time or flexible-shift employees, such as cashiers and till packers.

“Flexitimers continue to be excluded from benefits enjoyed by permanent employees. While they receive funeral benefits, they are denied access to performance bonuses, provident fund membership and meaningful medical aid benefits,” said the labour union.

“This injustice has devastating long-term consequences. Many employees retire after decades of loyal service with no retirement savings, leaving them financially vulnerable. This stands in stark contrast to workers in comparable retailers who are able to retire with meaningful retirement benefits after years of service. Long service should be rewarded with dignity, not poverty.”

Saccawu’s requests

The union calls on Boxer management to:

Immediately provide safe and reliable transport for employees working late-night and early-morning shifts.

End all forms of unpaid work and ensure employees are paid for every hour worked.

Extend provident fund, medical aid and performance bonus benefits to flexitimers.

Engage in meaningful negotiations and resolve these longstanding issues without further delay.

Can the retailer afford union’s demands?

Saccawu argues that Boxer can afford to pay employees overtime and provide fair benefits because of how much the business is valued.

“A business valued at approximately R33 billion cannot reasonably claim that it is unable to provide safe transport, fair remuneration and basic retirement security for the very workers who contribute to its success every day.”

Pick n Pay is the majority shareholder of Boxer. The former is going through a restructuring process that will reduce salaries and working hours for at least 22 000 workers.

Pick n Pay said the restructuring process is to ensure the retailer returns to profitability without reducing headcount.

According to Boxer’s remuneration report for 2026, the retailer pays its lowest-paid employee R67 369 per annum, approximately R5 614.08 per month. Pick n Pay pays its lowest-paid employee R67 700 per year, which is approximately R5 641.67 per month.