Labour inspectors find multiple irregularities during KZN factory raids

Law enforcement bodies held unannounced inspections at factories in Hammersdale on Friday.

Labour inspectors have uncovered alleged labour law violations at a KwaZulu-Natal factory, where workers were reportedly denied basic workplace protections in what authorities describe as a serious breach of employment standards.

The deputy minister of employment and labour, Jomo Sibiya, accompanied by the South African Police Service (Saps), Home Affairs, and eThekwini metro police, made an unannounced inspection visit to factories in Hammersdale on Friday.

The operation focused on assessing compliance with labour and immigration laws.

Workers do not have protection

Inspectors told NewzRoom Afrika that the workers were allegedly denied some basic protections guaranteed under South Africa’s labour laws.

“The Occupational Health and Safety Act is literally undermined. Workers are not having Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); they don’t have uniforms or masks, and they are exposed to serious dangers.”

It was also found that the employers violate the Basic Condition of Employment Act, as some workers are allegedly exploited.

“Some workers do not get leave days, they do not have contracts, they do not get paid the minimum wage level and they do not have payslips.”

Foreign workers arrested

One of the workers told the broadcaster that she has been working at the factory since 2022, and currently two weeks have gone by without workers receiving their wages.

During the inspections, authorities found 25 Lesotho nationals and two Chinese nationals working without valid permits. According to the eThekwini municipality, the individuals were detained and processed in accordance with applicable immigration laws.

Additionally, three Chinese employers were arrested for alleged violations of immigration legislation.

“The municipality continues to work closely with law enforcement agencies to promote compliance with labour and immigration laws and to ensure that businesses operate within the legal framework.”

Cheap labour

The officials said they would not tolerate exploitation as a means to create jobs.

“These multidisciplinary inspections will continue in line with the President’s directive that government should reduce the demand for undocumented migrant means for cheap labour.”

It is understood that some employees were absent when inspectors arrived, raising suspicions that the operation may have been leaked.