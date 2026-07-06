Here’s how much oxtail could cost if imports continue to be blocked

Despite fixing the technical error, oxtail imports are still on hold.

The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters South Africa (AMIE) has warned that South Africans could soon pay substantially more for oxtail after an administrative error blocked imports of Argentine oxtail.

South Africa imports approximately 70% of its oxtail from Argentina. AMIE CEO Paul Matthew said local producers cannot supply the cut at the volumes required by the market, particularly during winter, when oxtail stew and potjie remain popular household meals.

Matthew warned that importers and retailers are already managing stock carefully, while consumers could face higher prices if supply tightens further. Oxtail will likely increase from R80 per kilogramme to R100 per kilogramme.

Issue with oxtail imports

South Africa’s imports of Argentinian oxtail were blocked because a single word on an official import certificate did not comply with regulations, triggering a bureaucratic dispute that halted the trade.

“The impasse began with a reference to ovine scrapie in sanitary certificates for bovine products,” said Matthew. “Ovine scrapie affects sheep and goats, not cattle.”

He added that calls by both industry stakeholders and Argentine representatives have been made to remove the irrelevant wording from bovine certificates.

According to the Argentinian embassy, a meeting was held between former minister of agriculture, John Steenhuisen, and the Argentine Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Sergio Iraeta, on the importance of adjusting the sanitary certifications to remove the ovine scrapie clause.

This was after the confirmation of scrapie cases in April.

Argentinian oxtail not allowed in SA

Simply put, Argentina has not been able to export oxtail since the outbreak. The call to remove the clause is to allow trade of these beef products to continue.

Matthew highlighted that the department introduced a highly complex certificate containing extensive foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) biosecurity requirements that are extremely difficult for exporting countries to meet for bone-in beef products, including oxtail.

“Ovine scrapie does not apply to cattle, and removing that reference from bovine certificates should not have become a regulatory obstacle of this scale,” he said.

“Argentina has the product, South Africa needs the product, and consumers should not lose access to oxtail because of a certificate issue that can be easily resolved.”

Argentina and South Africa’s relationship

Matthew noted that Argentina and South Africa have a long-standing relationship in fighting FMD.

“Argentina is one of the source countries for FMD vaccines used in South Africa and has worked extensively with South Africa on FMD management and control frameworks,” he said.

This relationship was also acknowledged by the Argentinian embassy, stating “both sides reaffirmed their willingness to deepen technical cooperation, recognising our country’s experience as a benchmark in the eradication and control of FMD.”

Consumers to pay the price

Matthew said importers estimate that approximately 1 000 tonnes of oxtail could be lost to the South African market during the winter season, representing more than R100 million worth of product.

Importers are reportedly already cancelling winter contracts as they manage stock levels and lead times against an unresolved certification deadline.

“South Africans cannot access a product that South Africa itself cannot produce in sufficient quantities while the imports needed to make up the shortfall remain blocked,” he said.

“Consumers don’t care about veterinary certificate wording, but expect affordable food on supermarket shelves. When a straightforward administrative correction turns into months of delay, it’s South African families who ultimately pay the price.”

Talks ongoing with Argentina

News24 reported that the department of agriculture said the “technical error” of the reference to ovine scrapie has been removed and negotiations around sanitary certificates with Argentina are ongoing.

“At present, negotiations with Argentina are ongoing and a negotiated veterinary health certificate is about to be concluded as there are food safety measures that still need to be agreed to,” said the department.

“The department officials are committed to ensuring that the negotiated veterinary health certificate is concluded as soon as possible, with as little impact as possible.”

It is understood that despite fixing the technical error that triggered the disruption, Argentina’s oxtail exports to South Africa remain on hold while the two countries finalise negotiations on a new veterinary health certificate covering outstanding food safety requirements.