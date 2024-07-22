How Gen Zs are shaping today’s workplace

Gen Zs are demanding more flexibility, while they have an unique impact and key trends to shape the workplace.

As more Gen Zs are joining the workplace, they have been making significant impact, especially when it comes to the digital world. Picture: iStock

Individuals born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, categorised as Generation Z (Gen Z), have started to have a significant impact in the workplace, demanding things to be more flexible.

These individuals are described to be tech-driven, while they have a great entrepreneurial spirit.

Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet says there are challenges and opportunities to managing multi-generational teams, however, it is important to embrace diversity and leverage the strengths of each generation to create a collaborative and inclusive workplace.

What Gen Zs bring to the table

Unlike Millennials (born between the early 1980s to the mid-1990s) and older generations, Gen Z grew up as digital natives, surrounded by technology. This has made Gen Z fluent with the internet, which made them highly proficient in digital tools and platforms.

Bates says in the workplace, Gen Zs offer a fresh perspective on integrating technology into the workplace. “This means that they seek innovative solutions to streamline processes and enhance productivity, making them adaptable and confident when it comes to embracing new technology in the workplace.”

What most Gen Zs appreciate is the flexibility in work arrangements, as they prioritise work-life balance. This generation’s employers of choice are those who offer flexibility in terms of remote or hybrid work arrangements, flexible hours, or freelance/contract opportunities

Most Gen Z show entrepreneurial tendencies

While Gen Zs display technological advancements, they also display great entrepreneurial tendencies. Bates says this can be seen in how these individuals are always creating ‘side hustles’, seeking out freelance work, or having a desire to start their own businesses.

Gen Zs are often drawn to workplaces that foster creativity and provide opportunities for self-expression. “For many Gen Zs, their motivation is personal development and not necessarily additional income alone.”

Bates is of the view that most Gen Zs place a strong emphasis on social and environmental issues, therefore seeking out employers and opportunities that demonstrate corporate social responsibility.

“It is all good and well to advertise a company as an all-inclusive organisation, but Gen Z also demands authenticity. Along with operating on strong core values, companies should demonstrate transparency, honesty, and genuine communication.”

Previous generations struggling with evolving technology

While Gen Zs are tech-savvy and more willing to embrace new processes or technologies – older generations struggle to keep up with the evolving digital tools and platforms.

This difference is often led by generational stereotypes and biases based on age, which can result in friction and hinder effective teamwork. Bates advises employers to mitigate this by promoting understanding, respect, and inclusivity as multi-generational teams can offer a wealth of diverse perspectives, experiences, and skills.

Leveraging this diversity through Employee Assistance Programmes, training and multi-generational workshops can lead to more innovative solutions, better decision-making, and enhanced problem-solving.

Older employees can also serve as mentors to younger co-workers, sharing valuable industry knowledge, insights, and wisdom. Conversely, younger employees can offer fresh ideas, technological expertise, and innovative approaches to problem-solving.