Pirates confirm Riveiro exit

'Jose Riveiro has informed management of his decision not to renew his contract beyond its current term,' read a club statement on Thursday.

Jose Riveiro will leave Orlando Pirates at the end of this season. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates on Thursday annoiunced that head coach Jose Riveiro will leave the club at the end of this season.

Speculation was rife about the future of the Spanish coach, whose contract with Pirates will come to an end in June.

“Orlando Pirates can reveal the Jose Riveiro will be stepping down from his position as head coach at the end of the season,” said the Buccaneers in a statement.

“Jose Riveiro has informed management of his decision not to renew his contract beyond its current term. The Spanish mentor’s contract is due to expire at the end of this current campaign.

“His professionalism and commitment to the club’s best interest prompted a timely announcement, ensuring business as usual for the remainder of the season while simultaneously creating an opportunity for the club to prepare for the future.

“In accordance with the coach’s wishes, the club will refrain from making detailed pronouncements at this time, reserving comprehensive tributes for a more appropriate occasion.

“While we would hav e liked Jose to extend his stay with us, at the same time, we fully respect his decision. We are grateful for everything he has done for the club,” said Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza.

“The achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves. The joy that Jose and his support staff have brought this club will never be forgotten.”