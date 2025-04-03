Justice for Cwecwe: Chikunga says medical records show possible repeat incidents

The minister criticised the school principal for failing to report the rape promptly.

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has confirmed that medical records provide evidence that now eight-year-old Cwecwe was raped, and stated there are indications the child may have been abused multiple times.

“There is no question as to whether there was or there was no rape, there was a rape,” Chikunga said.

“As a matter of fact, from the information that we have heard, is that there is a possibility that it was not the first time that [she] was raped.”

Addressing the media in Matatiele on Thursday, the minister said her department received comprehensive reports from both police and social development officials regarding the case.

Justice for Cwecwe: Investigation expands beyond school premises

Authorities are widening the scope of their investigation beyond the immediate school environment.

DNA samples have been collected from the driver and caretaker, with plans to obtain samples from additional suspects, excluding the school principal, who has reportedly refused to submit his DNA.

“The sample taken from the DNA, one from the driver, two from the caretaker, and we definitely want the sample taken from the principal, but also taken from anyone else,” said Chikunga.

“The samples must be taken so as to exonerate people or link people to the case.”

The minister emphasised that the investigation would not be limited to school staff.

ALSO READ: Justice for Cwecwe: Education department rescinds notice to deregister Bergview College amid ongoing investigation

Bergview school principal under scrutiny

The minister criticised the school principal for failing to report the incident promptly according to established protocols.

According to Chikunga, the mother reported the case, but the principal did not inform senior education officials until they visited the school on the 19th.

“The mother reported the case, [the principal] who was supposed immediately to report to the seniors, and [other education] structures about it, didn’t.”

She accused the principal of only reporting the rape when officials from the department of education visited the school.

Chikunga questioned the principal’s priorities: “What about the rights of the children that he’s expected to protect at all costs?”

ALSO READ: Justice for Cwecwe: AfriForum slams ‘social media detectives’ as outrage swells

Gender-based violence should be treated as a pandemic

Chikunga referenced President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration that gender-based violence and femicide should be treated with the same urgency as a pandemic.

She additionally outlined several initiatives that have been implemented to address gender-based violence in the country.

These include a prevalence study on gender-based violence, a National Strategic Plan with six pillars, rapid response teams, and a recently launched gender-based violence and femicide dashboard.

The government has also introduced a 100-day challenge approach where identified cases must be resolved within that timeframe.

“Whatever challenges that are there, if our professionals, whether they are social workers or psychologists, must go to these schools and ensure that there are no other children [abused and] that must happen within 100 days.”

NOW READ: South Africans demand #JusticeforCwecwe in nationwide protests (VIDEOS)