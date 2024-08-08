How to protect your office in a hybrid working environment

Offices which are partially occupied face risks, such as fire, poor maintenance and adherence to policy conditions.

Some companies in South Africa are still battling with the decision of whether to use a hybrid working model or remain based at the office full-time.

The Covid pandemic forced a lot of companies to move to hybrid, revealing that work can be done at any place where there is stable internet connection.

Thabo Twalo, Chief Underwriting Officer at Santam Broker Solutions, says some companies have opted to have some of their employees work out of the office for some days of the week, leading to their building being partially occupied.

He stresses that there are risks associated with partially occupied office spaces, such as threats of fire, poor maintenance and adherence to policy conditions.

For this reason, he believes every business owner needs to be a risk manager. “Prevention is always better than cure.”

Risks of partially occupied offices

“Office capacity has an impact on the type and frequency of risk management activities needed to protect staff well-being while in the office,” says Twalo.

As much as there are benefits to hybrid-working, there are also risks, including fire. Twalo believes every office space should do regular fire-safety maintenance because it could lead to early detection of something that could go wrong.

“For example, if a generator is not maintained, the automatic sprinkler system could fail, which could lead to flames spreading quickly. This becomes even more important as the potential for early detection by employees is reduced, as offices are not fully always occupied.”

He advices that business owners must always prioritise maintenance and security costs, irrespective of other challenges they face. A business owner will not be able to claim from insurance if they did not adhere to policy conditions such as regular servicing of equipment.

Ways to mitigate risk of a partially occupied office:

Regularly maintain and service equipment;

Test alarms to ensure they function properly and be activated when needed;

Ensure sprinkler systems have been inspected and certificates issued;

Ensure the electric systems are in good order. Should there be any doubt, get an external contractor to conduct thermographic infrared.

