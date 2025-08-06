How employees benefit from a purposeful work culture

It is important for employees to take ownership of their journeys in a company

A purposeful work culture is where employees understand and connect with the deeper meaning and impact of their work, going beyond just completing tasks. This can have significant benefits for both employees and the organisation.

At times when there is no progress and you feel stuck; purpose is what will get you unstuck.

Momentum Group CEO, Jeanette Marais, says employers need to ensure that everyone understands why their work matters, not just in terms of business outcomes but also how it aligns with societal and industry shifts.

“When people understand how their individual roles play a part in something bigger, they are far more likely to feel engaged and motivated. It is a symbiotic dynamic.”

Marais adds that it is important for employees to take ownership of their journeys with the organisation by initiating and taking responsibility for their career development and overall business experience.

“The nature of our business means that we show up on some of the worst, and some of the best, times in people’s lives, like the passing of loved ones or medical emergencies.

“Understanding your role in the outcome of those days can be carried out and shaped by embracing the purpose of what we stand for as a business.”

Four tips to shape a purposeful work culture

She says to truly shape such a culture, there are several key areas that require deliberate effort from leadership, and these include the following four:

Communicating the bigger picture

She says regularly sharing how individual roles and tasks contribute to the organisation’s overall purpose helps employees to see the direct impact of their work.

“This provides them with a deeper understanding of how their roles contribute to advancing the business in a broader context. Contracts and policies may seem lifeless and transactional, but each is connected to a human emotion, desire, need, or dream.”

Empowering through autonomy

Sharing her own experience, she adds that she has learned that empowered employees are more likely to feel connected and responsible for their work.

“People find personal meaning in their contributions when they are given autonomy to take ownership of their projects by making informed, guided decisions. It is tough to let go and trust, but in doing so, you promote your staff’s growth and earn a deeper level of trust.”

Encouraging professional growth

She highlights that it is important to offer employees opportunities for learning, skills development and career advancement. “When employees see a path for growth and development, they are more likely to feel purposeful in their roles.

“Be conscious about investing in the continuous development of your employees – they will always remember you for your efforts and care.”

Each person’s voice or story matters

Marais says a supportive culture where employees feel heard and cared for enhances their ability to pursue and produce purpose-driven work.

“Be intentional about creating a work environment that supports their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

“I have found that something as minimal as taking time to check in with them makes a huge difference in helping them feel supported and thriving in the business. Find ways to open lines of communication so that there is an opportunity to really listen.”

