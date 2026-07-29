Huawei Pura 90s Series unlocks the ultimate 200MP smart imaging experience

Huawei unveils the Pura 90s Series with a 200MP telephoto camera, intelligent AI imaging and premium design

Huawei is bringing South Africans a new chapter of mobile aesthetics and technology with the upcoming arrival of the Huawei Pura 90s Series.

Built around the powerful philosophy of Now is Your Moment, the Huawei Pura 90s Series blends advanced imaging innovations with a fresh design language, empowering users to capture every moment with effortless authenticity.

Huawei Pura 90s Series. Picture: Supplied

200MP large sensor telephoto camera

The Huawei Pura 90s Series raises the bar for flagship smartphone photography, delivering significant advancements in telephoto macro imaging, main camera performance and colour accuracy.

Leading the lineup, the Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max features an industry-leading 200MP Ultra Large Sensor Telephoto Camera, setting a new benchmark for long-range photography with exceptional clarity and stability. It also debuts chip-level 200MP RAW real-time processing technology, enabling remarkably crisp 20x telephoto video recording.



Huawei Pura 90s Pro. Picture: Supplied

Complementing these capabilities is an industry-leading CIPA 7.0 image stabilisation system that effectively minimises handheld blur, even in challenging shooting conditions.

Powered by the True-to-Colour Camera 2.0, the Huawei Pura 90s Series delivers a 43% improvement in colour accuracy and a 34% wider colour gamut, faithfully reproducing every scene with vibrant, true-to-life colours.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro. Picture: Supplied

The upgraded AI Composition feature serves as an intelligent framing assistant, instantly recognising subjects such as people, architecture and landscapes to provide real-time composition guidance. AI De-glare removes distracting reflections from windows, glass and screens while restoring natural skin tones and revealing details hidden behind reflective surfaces. AI Move unlocks new creative possibilities by enabling users to isolate, reposition or duplicate elements within an image, with the system intelligently reconstructing backgrounds and matching lighting for seamless results.

Vibrant colour palettes

Inspired by Huawei’s Rhythm of Colour design philosophy, the Huawei Pura 90s Series embraces a refined flat-edged design across the lineup, creating a signature look that is both understated and elegant. The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max is available in three striking finishes: Blush Gold, inspired by the first light of dawn, Blaze Purple, evoking the beauty of twilight in bloom and Graphite Black, reflecting the quiet depth of the cosmos.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro in Max Blush Gold. Picture: Supplied

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro adopts a more playful aesthetic inspired by refreshing holiday beverages. Available in Orange Soda, Coconut White, and Mulberry Black, each colourway pairs vibrant holiday-inspired hues with a clean, sophisticated finish.

Built to endure

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max features anti-reflection and scratch-resistant Kunlun Glass, which reduces screen reflections by up to 70%, ensuring vibrant visibility even under direct sunlight. It also offers enhanced resistance to everyday scratches while minimising fingerprint smudges, helping the display stay pristine and comfortable to use.

The Huawei Pura 90s Series also introduces the brand-new system-level AI assistant, Celia, delivering a smarter and more intuitive user experience.

Powering the series is a large 6000mAh battery for extended all-day usage. The Huawei Pura 90s Pro supports 66W Huawei SuperCharge, while the Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max takes charging even further with 100W Huawei SuperCharge, enabling users to power up in less time and spend more time capturing every moment.

Capture the moment

Bringing together breakthrough imaging, refined craftsmanship, intelligent AI features and all-day performance, the Huawei Pura 90s Series is designed for people who want every moment to look and feel extraordinary. Whether capturing distant landscapes, everyday memories or life’s biggest milestones, the series empowers users to create with confidence, wherever the moment takes them.

The Huawei Pura 90s Series will be available in August 2026 through select retailers, Huawei Experience Stores, operators and the Huawei Online Store, from R849 per month over 36 months or from R19 999. As part of the Huawei Pura 90s Series launch, customers will also receive a value-added package worth up to R10 096, comprising of Huawei Care Service, one month free 200GB Huawei Cloud Storage, one year of Huawei Care+, MEA & APAC Warranty coverage, a Huawei SuperCharge charger, with a protective cover and screen protector included in the box and a complimentary Huawei nova Y74 handset valued at R3 299 each, terms and conditions apply.