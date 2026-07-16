Huawei reclaims premium ground with Pura 90s launch in Dubai

Huawei's new Pura 90s Series signals a confident return to the premium smartphone arena,

Huawei has officially lifted the curtain on its new Pura 90s Series, reintroducing 5G connectivity to its international flagship lineup after years of 4G‑only global releases.

The move will be welcomed by consumers who bought Huawei’s recent flagships but were disadvantaged by the lack of 5G support.

It also sends a clear warning to rivals – including Honor, once a Huawei subsidiary, as well as Apple and Samsung – who capitalised on Huawei’s absence from the 5G race.

The devices were unveiled at Dubai’s Museum of the Future on Thursday, 16 July 2026, underscoring Huawei’s ambition to re-establish itself at the top end of the global smartphone market.

Other products

Alongside the smartphones, Huawei introduced the new MatePad Air tablet – fresh off its global debut in Malaysia – as part of a broader refresh of its 2026 ecosystem that includes the FreeClip 2 S earbuds and updated MatePad 11.5 S models.

Fronted by the Pura 90s Pro and the range-topping Pura 90s Pro Max, the lineup leans heavily into cutting-edge photography, premium industrial design, and AI-driven experiences.

5G

Crucially, the series marks Huawei’s renewed push into international markets with the return of full 5G connectivity – an area where the company aims to challenge rivals, though real-world performance will ultimately determine whether it can reclaim ground.

The comeback of 5G on Huawei’s global flagships is significant, ending years of limited connectivity options outside China.

Competition

Paired with upgraded Kirin chipsets and enhanced AI capabilities, the Pura 90s Series positions itself directly against premium offerings from Apple and Samsung on hardware strength.

The headline feature is the camera system. The Pura 90s Pro Max debuts a massive 200MP periscope telephoto lens, paired with a 50MP main sensor featuring Huawei’s signature variable aperture (f/1.4-f/4.0).

This combination enables detailed portraits, low-light cityscapes and high-dynamic-range shots with remarkable clarity. Huawei has also refined colour accuracy through its latest imaging engine, making the Pura 90s one of the most photography-focused devices currently available.

Display

Beyond imaging, both models offer smooth 120Hz LTPO OLED displays, IP68/IP69 durability, large batteries with ultra-fast wired and wireless charging, and modern flat-edge designs.

The Pro Max features a spacious 6.9‑inch panel, while adaptive refresh rates help conserve power during everyday use.

Limitations

Still, the devices carry familiar limitations. Despite Huawei’s hardware excellence, international models continue to ship without Google Mobile Services.

Users must rely on AppGallery and alternative app solutions – an obstacle that remains the single biggest barrier for those tied to Google’s ecosystem.

Huawei used the launch to highlight its wider ecosystem strategy, showcasing new tablets, wearables and audio products designed for seamless cross-device integration.

This all-scenario approach remains one of Huawei’s strongest advantages, creating a unified experience across smartphones, PCs, watches, and accessories.

South African availability and pricing have not yet been released.