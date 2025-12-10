IMF impressed with SA’s inflation target and removal from greylist, but…

The IMF believes that South Africa still has much to do to accelerate economic growth, such as upgrading infrastructure and reducing public debt.

The IMF is impressed with South Africa’s decision to lower the inflation target and its removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist but says much still needs to be done to create jobs and accelerate economic growth.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Delia Velculescu visited South Africa at the beginning of December to meet the economic authorities and other counterparts from the public and private sectors for the 2025 Article IV annual consultation.

Discussions focused on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and the structural reforms needed to durably lift potential growth, create jobs and reduce poverty and inequality.

The IMF team noted that the South African economy has proven resilient to renewed global turbulence this year. “Faced with greater protectionism, tariffs and heightened policy uncertainty, the economy has shown resilience, owing to its abundant mineral wealth, independent institutions, credible inflation-targeting framework, flexible exchange-rate regime and deep domestic capital markets.

IMF likes South Africa’s new inflation target and exit from greylist

“Financial market indicators have improved, in part reflecting important domestic policy developments, such as the shift to a lower inflation target and exit from the greylist, which, together with the recent Medium-Term Budget Statement’s reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to debt stabilisation, led to an upgrade of South Africa’s credit rating.”

However, the IMF team said, persistent impediments, including product and labour market rigidities, spatial disparities, governance weaknesses, inadequate infrastructure and elevated public debt, constrain the economy’s ability to rebound strongly from shocks, create needed jobs and achieve its true growth potential.

The IMF expects activity to improve gradually. “After two quarters of strong activity, growth is projected to reach 1.3% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026, driven by continued robust private consumption. “While exports remain hampered by tariffs and continued global trade policy uncertainty, strong commodity prices are supporting export receipts in the near term.

“Ongoing electricity and logistics reforms are expected to boost investment over the medium run, with growth projected to reach 1.8% by the end of the decade. In view of the move to a new lower inflation target, inflation is projected to average 3.3% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026, before settling to 3% by the end of 2027 and beyond.”

Global geopolitical tensions could be a risk, IMF warns

The IMF expect that risks will remain tilted to the downside. “Weaker-than-expected global activity in the context of heightened geopolitical tensions, escalating trade measures and prolonged global policy uncertainty, could dampen exports and increase commodity-price volatility.

“An abrupt global financial market correction and tighter financial conditions could lead to exchange-rate and capital-flow volatility and higher sovereign bond yields. On the domestic side, higher costs of disinflation may affect activity in the near term, while a slower pace of structural reform implementation may exacerbate supply-side constraints and weigh on medium-term growth.”

On the upside, the IMF expect that more ambitious domestic reforms, combined with a de-escalation of tariffs and improved global demand could help boost confidence and support investment and growth.

IMF recommendations for South Africa

The IMF recommendations include: