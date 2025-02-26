Inflation creeps up again in January, as expected

Economists predicted in November already that the inflation rate would start increasing again due to various factors.
Picture: iStock
The inflation rate crept up again in January after starting to increase since November after falling dramatically in October by 1%.
Statistics SA announced on Wednesday morning that the inflation rate for January was 3.2% in January compared to a year ago, up from 3% in December 2024. Inflation increased by 0.3% in January compared to December.
The main contributors to the 3.2% annual inflation rate were:
- housing and utilities that increased by 4.5% and contributed 1.1 percentage points
- food and non-alcoholic beverages that increased by 2.3% and contributed 0.4 of a percentage point, and
- restaurants and accommodation services that increased by 4.9% and contributed 0.3 of a percentage point.
In January, the annual inflation rate for goods was 2.4%, up from 1.9% in December, while for services, it was 4%, down from 4.2% in December.
ALSO READ: SA inflation rate remains favourable despite fuel price hikes
Download our app