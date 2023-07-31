Joburg Water prepaid smart meters: Five things you should know

By Vukosi Maluleke

Joburg Water prepaid smart meters roll-out starts on Monday, 31 July.

The utility provider announced in a media statement earlier this month plans to forge ahead with the switch from open mode to prepaid smart meters.

Joburg Water also urged residents to grant workers access to their properties for purposes of pairing open meters with Customer Interface Units (CIUs).

According to Joburg Water, the roll-out will commence in Cosmo City, Orlando East and West, Diepkloof and Orange Farm.

The Citizen reached out to Joburg Water to find out what property owners should know about the newly-introduced prepaid smart meters.

Here are 5 useful things worth knowing.

ALSO READ: ‘Use water sparingly’ – Joburg Water urges residents

Why the switch to smart meters?

The benefit of prepaid smart meters is that customers will be able to pay for their individual household consumption, but those without meters will be billed for availability charges or deemed consumption, which in most cases is above their consumption and more expensive.

Furthermore, qualifying residents will be able to, and are encouraged to, register for the Expanded Social Package (ESP) at the City of Johannesburg’s Department of Social Development to access benefits.

How do the new meters work?

The new prepaid smart meters would work similarly to the way prepaid electricity meters work, using a customer interface unit that is used to load the credit for the water.

Do I have to pay for the new meters?

There is no cost to customers for the installation of these new prepaid smart meters.

Johannesburg Water is responsible for the financial costs of the roll-out.

Where can I buy vouchers?

Credit can be purchased from the following platforms:

PowerUp Africa app

Flash machine at vending points

For Android users

Internet browser

Credit can also be purchased from the following banking apps:

ABSA

Nedbank

Capitec

Standard Bank

FNB

More vending points can be found on the Joburg Water website.

When it comes to refusal to grant Joburg Water teams access to residential properties, the utility provider said customers without meters will be deemed to have refused meters, resulting in disconnection of water supply.

ALSO READ: ‘Difficult times call for drastic measures’ – These are Joburg’s rate increases for 2023