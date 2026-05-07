Nissan Navara off to celebrate local heritage at Nampo

Nissan has confirmed its attendance at Nampo as part of its focus on the South African market and its investment in the agricultural sector with the Navara.

To celebrate this long-standing partnership, Nissan will feature a selection of its most iconic models from its heritage collection, including special one-off models from its South African racing division.

Says Ramy Mohareb, head of communications, brand and customer experience for Nissan Africa: “South Africa’s broader agricultural value chain contributes significantly to the local GDP and forms the backbone of many local communities.

Farming community partnership

“Nissan’s participation in the Nampo Harvest Day reflects an enduring partnership with the farming community. Built on a local heritage of more than 60 years. And an understanding of what it means to work the land. And a range of vehicles engineered to match that dedication.”

Mohareb says that, as one of the country’s most important platforms for the agricultural community, Nampo offers Nissan the opportunity to engage directly with customers who depend on capable, reliable vehicles to get the job done. Season after season.

On average. Nissan customers are never more than 25 minutes away from a Nissan dealer for aftermarket support and service due to the company’s expansion of its dealer network.

“Nissan dealers are from the community. And they support Nissan customers with dedication, world class service levels, as well as local knowledge and expertise,” explains Mohareb.

Nissan Navara at Nampo

The Nissan Navara Warrior, by Premcar, will join several other Nissan vehicles on display at this year’s Nampo show.

Just as at home on gravel as on tar, Nissan’s Navara range is designed with agricultural customers in mind and specifically engineered to suit their functional and lifestyle needs.

The Nissan Navara is backed by 85 years of global bakkie heritage. And it boasts exceptional ruggedness thanks to a fully boxed frame and dual rate coil suspension. As well as upgraded brakes that are specifically engineered for towing up to 3.5 tonnes. And loading up to 1.1 tonnes (model dependent) and navigating even the roughest terrain.

Top class offering

The Navara delivers top class power output and torque. Powered by a 2.5 litre diesel engine that delivers 140kW and 450Nm of torque. Its tried-and-tested powertrain has been adapted to improve towing stability and is proven to be Africa tough.

The Navara also boasts a complete range of accessories available for fitment to Navara models at Nissan dealerships to personalise your Navara to your specific needs, without affecting the vehicle’s mechanical warranty.