Layoffs spread to head office at Sun International

Various functions, including marketing and ops, will be centralised

Gaming operator Sun International says it has “started consultations in certain head office functions” as it rolls “out productivity initiatives across the group”.

This was confirmed by CEO Ulrik Bengtsson in the group’s interim results presentation earlier this month.

These consultations are alongside the process already underway in terms of Section 189A of the Labour Relations Act that it confirmed to Moneyweb in July was underway at its four smallest casinos: Golden Valley (Worcester), Meropa (Polokwane), Windmill (Bloemfontein) and Flamingo (Kimberley).

At three of these properties (with the exception of Flamingo according to the presentation, rather curiously), it is implementing a “low-cost operating model” which is “aimed at improving productivity, positioning and returns”.

This, it describes as a ‘Casino Lite’ model. Bengtsson says this “more centralised and efficient operating model across selected smaller properties” will improve “the profitability of that portfolio”.

In that presentation, Bengtsson said its “financial discipline strategy [is] centred on finding solutions to our underperforming assets and improved operational efficiency”.

In an interview with FM, Bengtsson again hinted that Flamingo would not be affected.

Head office

Moneyweb understands that the retrenchments across the ‘head office functions’ extend to various so-called ‘central’ departments, such as sales and marketing, human resources, operations, finance and IT.

The ‘head office’ in this reference is a misnomer, as these functions exist at various group properties, and this process seeks to centralise them.

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, there are many, many dozens of jobs across the group that are affected by this centralisation. It is possible that the number will top 100 roles or more.

Still, there will be many more let loose who do not reapply to their roles.

Sweeping moves by the new broom

This all comes down to Bengtsson – who was recruited to “drive a digital-focused strategy with an emphasis on increasing revenue”, and who has reshaped the group’s executive management team considerably since taking over on 1 July 2025.

He has recruited widely, with a number of executives joining the group in recent months.

This includes Nomzamo Radebe and Mark Sergeant, who joined the business as COOs in February.

Radebe leads its hospitality and sales efforts, while Sergeant oversees its land-based casinos. Sergeant was previously managing director of Genting Casinos in the UK.

Nthabi Motsoeneng took over as chief marketing officer in June.

There is no clarity as to how many roles will be affected by this move.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.