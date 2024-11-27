Maltabella bids farewell: A spoonful of nostalgia no more

Bokomo’s announcement leaves many South Africans' breakfast plans scrambled.

Bokomo, one of South Africa’s beloved breakfast brands, has announced the discontinuation of Maltabella, its popular sorghum porridge.

This decision marks the end of an era for many households where Maltabella has been a staple for generations, celebrated for its rich, earthy flavour and nutritional value.

Fans of the iconic porridge are lamenting its absence on store shelves. For those who grew up with Maltabella, this news is more than a business update – it’s the closure of a comforting chapter in South African breakfast culture.

Maltabella is made from sorghum. It is ground into a fine flour to make this porridge, which is known for its rich, malty flavour and nutritional benefits. It is often enjoyed with milk, sugar, or butter.

PepsiCo quietly pulls the plug on Maltabella

PepsiCo South Africa owns the Bokomo brand. The American company acquired Pioneer Foods in 2020 and established its local subsidiary.

The decision to stop the manufacturing of Maltabella was never formally announced. However, after a few enquiries by consumers on social media, PepsiCo SA confirmed the development.

“As part of the ongoing review of our product portfolio and in keeping with our vision of being the leading food and beverage business in South Africa, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue Bokomo Maltabella. PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa Spokesperson Deborah-Ann Sharwood told TimesLive.

South Africans’ breakfast plans scrambled

“We know brands such as Bokomo Maltabella have been household names many South African consumers hold close to their hearts. So, we understand the disappointment that it is no longer available,” said Sharwood.

Bokomo’s announcement leaves many South Africans’ breakfast plans scrambled, but the company invited consumers to their website to cook up new ideas. “Please feel free to check our website for some great alternatives. If you need help finding something similar, we’re happy to assist,” it said in a separate statement.

