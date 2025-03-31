Recipes

Recipe of the day: Easy one-pan breakfast

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

31 Mar 2025

This recipe is perfect for busy mornings, lazy weekends, or even a quick dinner.

One-pan sausage, egg, and baked bean stew. Picture: Supplied

This one-pan sausage, egg, and baked bean stew breakfast is a quick and tasty meal for any time of the day.

It’s easy to make, full of flavour, and ready in just 25 minutes. Plus, you can cook it on gas, paraffin, or a skottel braai during load shedding!

Easy one-pan breakfast

Ingredients

  • Sunflower oil, for frying
  • 450 g packet beef sausages
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 clove of garlic, crushed
  • 10 ml (2 tsp) mild mustard
  • 400 g tin chopped tomatoes
  • 180 ml (¾ cup) beef stock
  • 410 g tin baked beans in tomato sauce
  • 2 handfuls baby spinach
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 eggs

Method

  1. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on high and fry the sausages and onion for about 8 minutes or until browned.
  2. Stir in the garlic and mustard and fry for 2 minutes.
  3. Stir in the tomatoes and stock and cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the beans and spinach. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Use the back of a spoon to make 4 wells in the filling and break an egg into each.
  5. Cover the pan and cook for 5–8 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Season the eggs with salt and pepper.

*This recipe was sourced with permission from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA).

Easy one-pan breakfast

  Author: sapoultry.co.za

Ingredients

    Sunflower oil, for frying

    450 g packet beef sausages

    1 onion, thinly sliced

    1 clove of garlic, crushed

    10 ml (2 tsp) mild mustard

    400 g tin chopped tomatoes

    180 ml (¾ cup) beef stock

    410 g tin baked beans in tomato sauce

    2 handfuls baby spinach

    Salt and pepper

    4 eggs

Instructions

  Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on high and fry the sausages and onion for about 8 minutes or until browned.

  Stir in the garlic and mustard and fry for 2 minutes.

  Stir in the tomatoes and stock and cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the beans and spinach. Season with salt and pepper.

  Use the back of a spoon to make 4 wells in the filling and break an egg into each.

  Cover the pan and cook for 5–8 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Season the eggs with salt and pepper.

