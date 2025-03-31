Recipe of the day: Easy one-pan breakfast

This recipe is perfect for busy mornings, lazy weekends, or even a quick dinner.

This one-pan sausage, egg, and baked bean stew breakfast is a quick and tasty meal for any time of the day.

It’s easy to make, full of flavour, and ready in just 25 minutes. Plus, you can cook it on gas, paraffin, or a skottel braai during load shedding!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream

Easy one-pan breakfast

Ingredients

Sunflower oil, for frying

450 g packet beef sausages

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 clove of garlic, crushed

10 ml (2 tsp) mild mustard

400 g tin chopped tomatoes

180 ml (¾ cup) beef stock

410 g tin baked beans in tomato sauce

2 handfuls baby spinach

Salt and pepper

4 eggs

Method

Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on high and fry the sausages and onion for about 8 minutes or until browned. Stir in the garlic and mustard and fry for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and stock and cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the beans and spinach. Season with salt and pepper. Use the back of a spoon to make 4 wells in the filling and break an egg into each. Cover the pan and cook for 5–8 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Season the eggs with salt and pepper.

*This recipe was sourced with permission from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA).

Easy one-pan breakfast Read more Math Restaurant: A home away from home for hearty meal lovers Author: sapoultry.co.za Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Sunflower oil, for frying

450 g packet beef sausages

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 clove of garlic, crushed

10 ml (2 tsp) mild mustard

400 g tin chopped tomatoes

180 ml (¾ cup) beef stock

410 g tin baked beans in tomato sauce

2 handfuls baby spinach

Salt and pepper

4 eggs

Instructions Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on high and fry the sausages and onion for about 8 minutes or until browned. Stir in the garlic and mustard and fry for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and stock and cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the beans and spinach. Season with salt and pepper. Use the back of a spoon to make 4 wells in the filling and break an egg into each. Cover the pan and cook for 5–8 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Season the eggs with salt and pepper.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Sheet pan pizza