Medical Association wants government to prioritise healthcare over political pay increases

It is time for government to get its priorities straight and stop giving political appointments and government pay increases higher than inflation.

Disgruntled citizens often refer to the “fat cats” in parliament because they earn so much, while the rest of the country struggles to put food on their tables, with almost half the population living below the poverty line. They also do not get proper healthcare because the government says there is no money.

There is no money for poor people to ensure they have more to eat and better healthcare. But there is money for 4.1% salary increases for parliamentarians, ministers, and senior government officials?

In the particular context of prevailing austerity measures affecting the public healthcare sector and other critical public services.

Therefore, the board of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) says it noted with concern the recommendation for a 4.1% salary increase, Dr Mzulungile Theo Nodikida, CEO of SAMA, says.

Pay increase recommendation misaligned with current socio-economic realities facing SA

“The board believes that this recommendation appears misaligned with the current socio-economic realities facing the country. Public healthcare institutions continue to experience severe budgetary constraints, staffing shortages, delayed procurement of essential medicines and equipment, as well as increasing pressure on healthcare professionals who are expected to deliver quality care under increasingly difficult conditions.

“At a time when healthcare workers are asked to do more with less and when communities are facing reduced access to essential services, the prioritisation of above-inflation salary increases for political office-bearers risks undermining public confidence and morale within the public service.”

He says the board believes that leadership during periods of national hardship should demonstrate solidarity, restraint and a commitment to equitable sacrifice.

Medical Association recommends pay for politicians must be linked to inflation

“We therefore recommend that any adjustment to the remuneration of parliamentarians, ministers and senior government officials be limited to an inflation-linked increase of 3.1%, in line with broader public sector realities.

“In addition, the board urges government to prioritise available resources toward strengthening frontline services, particularly healthcare, which remains fundamental to the wellbeing, productivity and dignity of the population.”

Nodikida says any remuneration adjustments for politicians should be carefully balanced against service delivery imperatives, fiscal sustainability and the ethical responsibility of leadership to place the public interest above individual benefit.

