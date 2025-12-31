SA music star Makhadzi hospitalised after car crash en route to Joburg

Makhadzi Entertainment requested privacy for Makhadzi and her family during this period.

Multi-award-winning South African music star Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, was involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg.

It is understood that the accident occurred on Wednesday morning, 31 December 2025.

Accident

Makhadzi’s management company, Makhadzi Entertainment, confirmed the crash.

“Award-winning artist Makhadzi was involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on the morning of December 31st.

“She is currently receiving medical care and remains in hospital, where her condition is stable and under close observation by medical professionals. The priority at this time is her recovery and well-being,” her management company said.

Privacy

Makhadzi Entertainment requested privacy for the entertainer and her family during this period.

“Further updates will be communicated through official channels as and when appropriate.”

Awards

The “Vhutshilo” hitmaker has won multiple awards at the South African Music Awards (SAMA) and has built a reputation for connecting with fans nationwide through her music and live shows.

In July, she returned to where it all began 15 years ago, a shopping centre in Thohoyandou Town, Venda, to officially launch her upcoming One Woman Show.

She told The Citizen that the shopping centre holds huge significance for her.

“That’s where I started performing with just a speaker 15 years ago. I also used to sell my CDs there until I got a breakthrough and started getting booked on bigger stages.”

Uplifting others

Now an established name in the South African music industry, Makhadzi is using her success to uplift others in her hometown.

Over the years, she has supported students and families in need by covering university registration fees, donating food parcels, and providing school shoes to learners.

This year’s One Woman Show was a two-day event, hosted at Makhuvha Stadium and Rabali Stadium on 20 and 21 December.

This year, she prioritised Limpopo artists, who made up 90% of the line-up.

