Delft shooting leaves child and woman dead, four others wounded

"The motive for the attack is yet to be determined."

Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, have been shot dead in the Western Cape

The shooting occurred in Delft, Cape Town, on Friday night, 10 April 2026, in Leiden Avenue.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said officers responded to the shooting at about 10:45pm.

“Delft police registered two counts of murder and four of attempted murder following a shooting incident where a 38-year-old female and a 12-year-old boy were shot and fatally wounded, and two males and two females between 19 and 61 were wounded.

“Police members responded to a complaint of a shooting, and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims who sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The 38 and 12-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment,” Twigg said.

Motive

Twigg said investigations into the shooting is continuing.

“According to reports, an unknown male knocked on the door, and when the door was opened, the suspect opened fire on the victims and fled the scene. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.”

Police have urged anyone with information about this shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application anonymously.

Girl shot in gang-related incident

Earlier this week, a six-year-old girl was shot in the head in the Western Cape.

The shooting occurred in Valhalla Park on Thursday morning. It comes as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is deployed to Western Cape crime hotspots.

Twigg said Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint of a shooting at about 09:20am in Eleanor Street.

“Upon arrival on the scene, they found a six-year-old girl who sustained a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

“According to reports, the child was caught in the crossfire when rival gangs started shooting. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said.

Twigg said Bishop Lavis detectives are investigating an attempted murder case.