Pirates’ Riveiro unhappy with performance despite Chippa win

"I think today it took time to find the rhythm in the first half,” Riveiro said.

Even though he was delighted with the win over Chippa United, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was not really pleased with his side overall display in the match.



ALSO READ: Pirates keep Champions League dream alive with Chippa victory



A brace by Tshegofatso Mabasa was enough to earn the Buccaneers a 2-0 win over the Chilli Boys in a DStv Premiership match played at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night. It was Pirates’ seventh win on the trot.



It was also Pirates’ second consecutive victory over Chippa following their 3-1 win over the Chilli Boys in the Nedbank Cup semifinal clash last weekend.



“I think today it took time to find the rhythm in the first half,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the game.



“We’ve been unusually slow in the last few games, but we found space in our right-hand side, with many penetrations from Thabiso (Monyane). The goal could have come a bit early but in the end, we managed to open the scoring, which is important to not go into half-time locked at 0-0,” Riveiro added.



Riveiro, however, was not happy with the team’s performance.



“I think it [the goal] was a key moment in the game, otherwise maybe it would have taken a bit long [to score the opening goal]. It was not our best performance but it was good enough to collect the three points to make sure that we continue with the possibility of achieving the objective that we’re looking to achieve right now. I’m so happy with the boys, excellent numbers and results, so we move.



ALSO READ: 10-man Sundowns held to a goalless draw by Arrows



“It’s good that we also responded well on our right-hand side. We didn’t really use Rele [Relebohile Mofokeng] more in the first half and in the second one. Anyway, the team was balanced and under control. We didn’t suffer in transitions, which is important. We did a fantastic job in set pieces especially in defence against a team that uses long throw-in. Overall, a professional performance. We got the three points and we move to the next [game],” concluded Riveiro.



Pirates will next face Richards Bay at home, while Chippa are away to Golden Arrows.