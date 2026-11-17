Black Friday is on 27 November 2026.

With Black Friday around the corner, people are already window shopping for items they hope will be on sale. The savings can be real. But so can the pull of a bright red “sale” tag, which can push people to buy things they never planned to and carry the cost well into the new year.

Founder of the accounting and bookkeeping firm Fiscal Freedom Partners, Thoriso Monchonyane, warns that a lower price is not the same as a saving.

“If you did not plan the purchase, or you need credit you cannot comfortably repay, the money still leaves your pocket. For many families already stretched by rising living costs, the real test this season is telling a good deal from a rushed decision.”

Success on Black Friday

Monchonyane said success on Black Friday should not be counted in bargains. It should be counted in whether your purchases support your priorities, and whether you can still pay for food, transport and electricity when the month ends.

“Good decisions start with knowing your income, your expenses and what you already own. Protecting your financial freedom means looking past the discount. Ask not only what an item costs today, but what it will cost you tomorrow.

“Black Friday can offer real savings, but the best savings may be the money you still have for the things that matter most. Starting the new year without avoidable money stress is a deal worth having.”

Tips to follow this Black Friday

Set a limit before you shop

Decide how much you can spend before you open a single app or walk into a store. Write down what you truly need, compare prices at different retailers and set aside money for groceries, transport, utilities and other essentials first. What is left is your shopping budget.

Be careful with credit

Buy-now-pay-later plans, credit cards and store accounts make a price feel lighter by spreading it over several months. But interest and fees add up, and a few small instalments can quietly eat into next month’s income.

Read the repayment terms first, and ask yourself whether you would still buy the item if you had to pay for it today.

Slow down and count the full cost

Sales run on urgency. Phrases such as “today only” and “while stocks last” push shoppers to act before they compare options. Pause instead.

Add up delivery fees and any financing costs, then ask whether you need the item or simply like the price.

Keep track after the sale

Keep a simple record of what you spend, even if it is only a note on your phone. Comparing it with your budget shows where your money went and whether it matches your goals.

It also helps in December, when you need to know how much you have left for festive-season costs.