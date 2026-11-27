Black Friday spending data reveals how South Africans shopped across major banks, from in-store purchases to online transactions. Here's what the banks recorded.

Capitec clients spent a combined R3.7 billion on Black Friday, with Shoprite emerging as the biggest beneficiary, as most transactions were recorded at the retailer. The spending suggests most South Africans are prioritising essentials.

Capitec is the largest bank by client numbers in the country, serving at least 26 million clients.

Francois Viviers, group executive for marketing and communications at Capitec, told The Citizen that online transactions have increased, although most clients still do most of their spending in-store.

Capitec cash transactions decline

Viviers said there has been movement from cash to digital spending; although cash transactions are still high, they have declined by 15%, while card transactions have increased significantly.

The lender’s clients had spent R3.7 billion using their cards by 4pm on Black Friday.

“And interestingly, in card transactions, our clients have spent at 4pm today R3.7 billion just in this one day, and [at least] R2.8 billion of that was in-store shopping. And the biggest retailer there was Shoprite.” He highlighted that online spending is almost R1 billion.

Capitec clients spend on essentials

Viviers said data suggest that their clients are spending a lot of their money on groceries and on necessities, on things that they know they need to buy in any case, but they can get it today at a better price.

Speaking about clients prioritising essentials, he said they have seen the trend over the past two to three years. “People are typically prioritising essential spending first over luxury electronics, clothing, and other goods,” added Viviers.

“But having said that, our number one online retailer is still Takealot, and Takealot is growing quite substantially based on volumes from last year.”

More clients spending overseas

He said the lender has found that the number of clients spending overseas or using their cards in another country has gone up by 75%.

“It’s not a high volume, but there’s definitely a big trend of people doing international purchases with Capitec cards or on Black Friday as well,” he added.

Absa records R5 million on its network

Pascalle Albrecht, executive for payments solutions at Absa Business Banking, said the highest single purchase recorded on an Absa card was roughly R995 000, while a business processed a R5 million payment through Absa’s payment network.

“Consumers are increasingly choosing online shopping for discount offers, Absa data shows. By midday on Black Friday, local and international e-commerce merchants had recorded a 15% year-on-year increase in transaction volumes from South African consumers.

“However, in-store shopping visits were flat year on year, consistent with a more cautious, budget-conscious consumer who is increasingly discerning about where and what they buy.”

Absa’s card transactions

By midday, card transactions peaked at 478 transactions per second, reflecting 8% growth from 2025.

“Transactional activity began gaining momentum from the early hours of the morning as consumers took advantage of Black Friday promotions across a broad range of retail categories,” said Albrecht.

“Real-Time Clearing (RTC) payments, which allow funds to be transferred and made available to beneficiaries within seconds, recorded transaction values of R2.6 billion by midday, reflecting growing consumer preference for fast, convenient and secure payment solutions.”

South Africans have more time to compare prices

Albrecht said the move to a broader Black November promotional period was giving consumers more time to compare offers and plan their spending, while digital channels make that comparison easier.

“We are also seeing growing confidence in online shopping as consumers seek convenient, secure and flexible ways to transact. Increasingly, the story is not online versus in-store, but how consumers move between channels to research, compare and ultimately make a purchase.”

“South Africans are still willing to spend, but they are becoming more deliberate about what they buy, what they can comfortably afford and whether a promotion represents genuine value.

“For many consumers, Black Friday is an opportunity to buy necessities, make a planned purchase at a better price or prepare for December. Value today is not simply about getting the biggest discount. It is about affordability, control and making a purchase that still makes financial sense after Black Friday.”

Nearly half a billion spent

According to Discovery Bank’s dashboard, the largest single transaction for the day had reached R499 000 by 5pm on Black Friday, up from R267 583 earlier in the day.

Data showed that the average local in-store card transaction was R503, and the average online card transaction was R868.

For online shopping, Discovery Bank’s clients spent money at Takealot, Checkers Sixty60, Amazon, Woolworths Dash, One Day Only, Superbalist, Bash, Dermastore, Shein, and Makro.