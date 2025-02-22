Does car maintenance drain your wallet or protect it?

A car is expensive. It includes repaying the vehicle finance and paying for insurance, tyres, fuel and maintenance, such as regular services.

Owning a car is expensive. Apart from paying for the car and the fuel to make it run, you also have to pay for car maintenance and depending on the kind of car, it can cost you a pretty penny, leaving you wondering if it is draining your wallet.

With South Africans who are lucky enough to have jobs earning an average take-home pay of R17 202, the monthly cost of a mid-range car, priced at R280 980, can put a serious strain on your budget and this does not even account for fuel, comprehensive insurance and maintenance, which will drive up the overall cost of car ownership.

Faced with these rising expenses, drivers may be tempted to delay servicing and routine maintenance, potentially leading to bigger issues down the road, Nickita Bevan from Motor Plan Direct, says.

Small car problems can become big expensive problems

“Car maintenance may seem like an added expense and a hassle but delaying it until something goes wrong is a risky move. Waiting for a part to break or a system to fail, also known as reactive maintenance, often leads to much bigger expenses down the line.

“Take something as small as an oil leak. Ignore it for too long and you could end up with serious engine damage, a repair bill running into thousands, or even the need for a full engine replacement. In contrast, regular servicing, including oil changes, brake checks, tyre rotations and fluid top-ups, helps catch minor issues before they escalate into major problems.”

Being proactive about car maintenance is not just about avoiding costly repairs – it can also help you save on fuel, which is more important than ever with petrol prices on the increase.

“Simple actions, such as cleaning fuel injectors and replacing air filters keep your car running efficiently, reducing unnecessary fuel consumption. What’s more, when your car runs smoothly, there is less strain on the engine and other components, ultimately enhancing the vehicle’s reliability, longevity and resale value when it is time to upgrade.”

Bevan warns that the greatest risk of delaying maintenance is compromising your safety and that of others on the road.

“Properly functioning systems, such as brakes, tyres, lights, steering and suspension, are critical for road safety. Tyre bursts and faulty brakes are among the leading causes of accidents in South Africa. Being proactive with car care could literally save lives, as one in 24 fatal accidents is linked to vehicle-related issues.”

Warranty does not pay for car maintenance

While many motorists assume their manufacturer’s warranty will cover repair costs, Bevan cautions that this is not always the case.

“A warranty typically only covers unexpected mechanical or electronic failures for a set period or mileage. It will not cover normal wear and tear, or damage from accidents, negligence, fire, hail, or natural disasters.

“In addition, key parts, such as windshields, headlights, tyres, brake pads and clutch plates are often not included. Missing a scheduled service or using a non-franchised repair shop could even void your warranty entirely.

“While some drivers believe delaying maintenance saves money, the reality is quite the opposite. Investing in value-added products, such as service plans and maintenance cover, makes it easier and more affordable to stay on top of vehicle care. By keeping up with regular servicing instead of waiting for problems to arise, you can improve your car’s performance, safety and longevity – and save money in the long run,” she says.