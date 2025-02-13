Joburg Water clarifies R3bn Commando System upgrades amid conflicting project timelines

According to Shabalala, the new Brixton facilities, costing approximately R300 million, will complement existing infrastructure rather than replace it.

Johannesburg Water has clarified a R3 billion investment plans to revitalise its struggling Commando System over the next three to four years. However, questions remain about specific project timelines and potential service disruptions.

The Commando System is Johannesburg Water’s distribution network that supplies water to various parts of the city. It includes reservoirs, pump stations, and gravity zones.

Joburg Water’s Brixton reservoir leads infrastructure expansion

The utility’s ambitious refurbishment programme targets the Commando System comprises the Brixton, Hursthill, and Crosby complexes.

These facilities have faced significant infrastructure challenges affecting service delivery for years.

These same challenges have prompted Ward 87 Councillor Kyle Jacobs to warn residents about persistent water supply issues that have “severely impacted” the area.

While Joburg Water reports positive progress on some fronts, with spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala telling The Citizen that the new Brixton reservoir and tower is 80% complete and on track for April 2025, Jacobs has raised concerns about additional maintenance work.

The councillor recently informed residents about a separate 13-month maintenance project scheduled to begin in May 2024 — a timeline that Johannesburg Water has not publicly addressed.

Balancing Joburg Water’s current service with future improvements

“The construction of the new Brixton reservoir and tower will ensure that there is improved water supply, job creation and SMME empowerment,” said Shabalala.

According to Shabalala, the new Brixton facilities, costing approximately R300 million, will complement existing infrastructure rather than replace it.

“The construction of the new Brixton reservoir and tower is to augment and add more capacity as there is an existing Brixton reservoir and tower, so residents are not impacted negatively by the construction project,” Shabalala explained.

However, Jacobs suggests the reality on the ground may be more complicated.

“Johannesburg Water has been working to maintain water supply by balancing various systems. However, this is not an exact science, and the system does not always balance properly— as is currently the case and has been in the past,” he noted in his communication to residents.

Major pipeline and pump station upgrades planned for Crosby complex

According to Shabalala, the broader renovation program includes substantial improvements to the Crosby complex.

These include a new pump station capable of delivering 400 litres per second, installing a 600mm diameter rising main from Crosby to Hursthill reservoirs, and a 3,300m steel pipeline connecting Rand Water to the Crosby Reservoir.

“These projects are designed to future-proof the Commando System. Upon completion, the improved infrastructure will significantly enhance supply reliability, providing relief to communities and institutions that depend on uninterrupted access to water,” Shabalala stated.

Yet Jacobs cautions residents about continuing difficulties: “In the short to medium term, water supply issues will persist until this project is completed. Johannesburg Water has stated that they are working on new measures to stabilise the system and will announce their plans once finalised.”

Communication gaps and funding clarity

Residents will not bear direct costs for these improvements, as Shabalala confirmed the projects are funded through Johannesburg Water’s capital expenditure (capex) investment program.

Meanwhile, the councillor highlighted ongoing communication challenges with the utility.

“However, as soon as I receive any updates, I will inform residents accordingly,” the councillor stated.

