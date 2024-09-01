How to choose the right home security company

Housebreaking, house robberies and home invasions as well as theft of personal property requires you to have good home security.

With crime one of the most pressing concerns in South Africa, securing your home adequately is crucial, but it is important to choose the right security company to ensure the safety of your family and your property.

A robust security system, backed up by reliable response and maintenance teams, is a strong deterrent against criminal activity. It reduces the likelihood of break-ins, theft and violent crime, giving you greater peace of mind in the face of alarming crime statistics, Sarah Nicholson, operations manager of JustMoney, says.

These concerning crime statistics shows how big the problem is:

Housebreaking: a burglary takes place when you are away from home, the most common crime South African households experience according to Stats SA. An estimated 1.6 million housebreaking incidents occurred during the 2022/2023 financial year.

Home robbery or home invasion: regarded as a violent crime as it takes place when people are in the house. This is the second most common crime South African households experience. An estimated 238 000 incidents occurred in 2022/23 according to Stats SA.

Theft of personal property: an estimated 1 520 000 incidents of theft of personal property occurred in 2022/23.

Nicholson says many security companies offer a variety of services and therefore it can be daunting to choose a suitable company that meets your needs. “This decision is not just about finding a service provider. It is about ensuring your family is safe and protecting your most valuable assets. It is essential to make an informed choice, weighing costs against system and service quality.”

Your first step: assess you security needs

Before approaching any security company, start by evaluating your home’s security requirements, Nicholson says. Consider factors such as:

Location: areas with higher crime rates usually need more robust security solutions.

Property size and layout: larger properties may require more extensive coverage, including additional perimeter security.

Existing security measures: assess whether current measures, such as alarm systems or electric fencing, need upgrading or augmenting.

Second step: research security companies

Once you have a clear understanding of your needs, start researching security companies, Nicholson says. Keep this in mind:

Reputation: Look for companies with a proven track record in your area. Online reviews, testimonials and word-of-mouth recommendations from friends and neighbours are invaluable.

Accreditation: ensure the company is registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA).

Range of services: Compare services, including armed response, monitoring and tech integration, such as CCTV and smart home systems.

Third step: understand the costs

Security is an investment, but balancing cost with value is crucial. Ask for detailed quotes from several companies, Nicholson says.

Consider:

Installation costs: Some companies charge upfront for equipment and set-up, while others offer “free” security installations when you sign a contract for their monitoring or armed response services, with costs incurred later for equipment, monthly fees and penalties for early contract termination.

Monthly fees: Costs for monitoring and armed response vary. Clarify what these fees cover and check for discounts. Some companies offer reduced fees for senior citizens and if you are a body corporate member, you can negotiate a discount for the residential complex.

Additional charges: Be aware of charges for excessive false alarms and extra services, such as maintenance.

Fourth step: evaluate technology and equipment

AI is enhancing the efficiency, accuracy and responsiveness of home security systems. It enables smart integration with other home devices, supports facial recognition to distinguish between family members (and pets) and potential intruders, while also incorporating automated responses, such as locking doors, triggering alarms and alerting the authorities when a threat is detected.

When choosing such a system, enquire about:

Equipment quality: High quality cameras, motion sensors, smart doorbells and locks are generally more reliable and durable in the long term.

Ease of use: The interface should be user-friendly and easy to manage.

Data privacy: Ensure the system has robust data encryption and privacy policies.

Accuracy: Look for reliable threat detection and low false alarm rates.

Integration: Confirm compatibility with existing smart home devices.

Updates: The system should allow software updates for improved functionality.

Fifth step: review the contract carefully

Security contracts often come with various terms and conditions. Before signing, Nicholson says you must pay attention to:

Contract duration: Some companies lock you into long-term contracts with penalties for early termination. What happens if you move?

Service level agreements: These outline the response time, maintenance schedules and other critical services. Ensure they meet your expectations.

Cancellation policy: Understand the terms for contract cancellation or changes to avoid unexpected costs.

Sixth step: check customer support

Reliable support is essential for troubleshooting and updates. Nicholson recommends that you also ask questions about:

Backup power: Ensure the company provides power solutions to keep your home secure during load shedding or power outages.

Advances and upgrades: Security needs evolve. Stay informed about new technologies and potential upgrades.

Records and reporting: Keep records of all incidents and service shortcomings and contact your security company’s support team with specific details about any concerns. Arrange a meeting with a representative to discuss your dissatisfaction directly and suggest improvements.

Escalation: If your issue remains unresolved, escalate the problem to management or a regulatory body like PSiRA. If problems persist, consider other security companies.

Seventh step: build a strong relationship with your security company

Choosing the right company is just the beginning, Nicholson says. “Managing the relationship well helps ensure you get the best service from your security provider.”

Be sure to: