Crime trend alert: SA thieves are now targeting homes for these items

Take a look at the modus operandi of 'access automation bandits' and other opportunistic criminals during home break-ins these days.

Homeowners are urged to remain vigilant as criminals typically scout the area during the day, sometimes even poisoning dogs, and then return later to steal what they want. Picture: iStock

In the latest crime trend on the home front, criminals have seemingly developed an appetite for stealing gas bottles, gate motors, tyres and rims from properties.

Fidelity ADT has warned homeowners that, according to reports from its various branches, the opportunistic thieves are entering yards or jumping over fences to steal gas bottles of all sizes.

According to the security group, this trend has been on the increase especially in Ballito and Stanger (now KwaDukuza) in KwaZulu-Natal, with several incidents recently reported in Durban North’s Glen Hills area.

Crime trend: Gate motors, gas bottles and tyres

Another notable target, specifically in Gauteng, is the theft of gate motors.

The group said stolen gate motors are either stripped down and their various components (batteries, gearboxes) sold individually, or they are sold as complete units to unsuspecting homeowners by these “access automation bandits”, as they are often referred to.

It added there is also a worrying trend of suspects deactivating the gate motor and accessing the property while on manual override.

Once gaining access, the criminals are also after the tyres and rims of cars in the driveway or yard.

“The suspects sneak in, remove the tyres, throw them over the wall and leave,” Fidelity ADT said.

Beware of criminals on the prowl

The security group added that the criminals typically scout the area during the day, sometimes even poisoning dogs, and then return later to steal what they want.

“This is not a random act. We urge all residents not to become complacent about their perimeter security,” it said.

Spike in home burglaries

An alarming increase in the trend for both break-ins and robberies has been noted.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) crime statistics for the third quarter of 2023/24, burglaries at residential premises increased by 6.8% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, robberies with aggravated circumstances at houses were up almost 5.2% from the second quarter.

