Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
1 minute read
20 Feb 2023
1:56 pm

PODCAST: Do you want to get rid of your debt?

Ina Opperman

Getting rid of your debt is the first thing you should do after setting your financial goals as you can only save without lots of debt.

debt and consumers
Image: iStock

38% of South African consumers are unable to pay their bills although they are spending less as they battle to pay off their debt due to economic pressures, stagnant household incomes and increasing inflation.

How to get rid of your unsecured and secured credit is a question consumers ask regularly as most of them are severely indebted and would like to escape the debt trap. Middle income consumers spend on average 30% of their income on unsecured credit and 35% on secured credit, with little left over for the rest of the month.

Listen to our latest podcast to find out how to get rid of your debt:

