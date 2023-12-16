How to navigate year-end burnout

Feeling overwhelmed, without energy and motivation? You can be suffering from year-end burnout, but you can do something about it.

As everybody starts to wind down at the end of the year, year-end burnout also raises its ugly head. Lack of energy and motivation as well as feeling overwhelmed are all signs of burnout, but there are steps you can take to combat this.

Dr Chris Blair, CEO and co-founder of 21st Century, a remuneration consultancy, says many professionals may find themselves grappling with burnout this time of year, but you can combat this by taking control of your well-being daily

“Incorporate burnout prevention strategies into your work routine and start by being aware of the signs and symptoms that indicate burnout. Take note of your energy levels, motivation and emotional well-being. If you notice any signs of burnout, take immediate action that could involve taking short breaks, seeking support, or adjusting your workload to prevent further burnout.”

Blair says to avoid feeling overwhelmed and prevent burnout, you must set realistic expectations for yourself. “Break down your goals and prioritise tasks based on their urgency and importance. By focusing on one task at a time and completing it to the best of your ability, you can prevent unnecessary stress.”

He says you must remember that it is better to accomplish a few tasks well than to rush through multiple tasks and compromise quality.

Clear boundaries can help you avoid burnout

It is also important to establish clear boundaries between your work life and personal life. “Communicate these boundaries effectively to your colleagues and supervisors. For instance, let them know your preferred working hours and when you are not available. By doing so, you create space for personal time and reduce the risk of burnout. Stick to these boundaries consistently to maintain a healthy work-life balance,” he says.

Taking micro-breaks throughout your workday to recharge is another way to prevent burnout. Blair says you should use these breaks to stretch, practice deep breathing exercises, or engage in short mindfulness sessions, as these activities can help alleviate stress, clear your mind and improve focus.

You must also ensure that you use your lunch breaks effectively by engaging in activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

“Developing and nurturing relationships with colleagues, mentors, or trusted friends can significantly contribute to burnout prevention. Foster these connections by engaging in regular conversations, seeking advice, or discussing any challenges you may be facing. By sharing experiences and realising that others can relate, you can gain support and perspective that will help you better cope with work-related stress.”

Delegating is also an important strategy and Blair says you must recognise when it is necessary to delegate tasks or collaborate with your colleagues. “Be open to asking for help or distributing workload when needed. Delegation not only lightens your burden but also fosters teamwork and prevents burnout. By trusting others and sharing responsibilities, you create an environment of support and shared success.”

The importance of self-care to combat burnout

Self-care is also not simply a buzzword. Blair says making self-care a priority in your everyday work life is a good idea. “Incorporate activities that promote relaxation and well-being, such as taking short walks during breaks or lunchtime to get some fresh air and physical activity. Practice deep breathing exercises or mindfulness techniques to reduce stress and increase focus and dedicate time for personal hobbies or interests during your off-hours to help you recharge.”

Blair points out that you must also not overlook the importance of annual leave in preventing burnout. “Plan your leave, strategically blocking out periods throughout the year to take time off. During your leave, you must fully disconnect from work and engage in activities that rejuvenate you. By actively taking time off, you allow yourself to rest, relax and recharge, setting the stage for increased productivity upon your return.”

It is crucial to incorporate burnout prevention strategies into your everyday work life to maintain your well-being in the South African workplace, he says.

“By recognising the signs of burnout, setting realistic expectations, establishing boundaries, taking regular breaks, seeking support and collaboration, prioritising self-care and using annual leave effectively, you can proactively navigate year-end burnout.”

Remember, taking care of yourself is fundamental to long-term success, productivity and fulfilment in your professional journey, he says.