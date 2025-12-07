How to navigate your festive finances to avoid Januworry

It is time to relax and enjoy the holidays, but can you afford to? You can if you are careful about your budget.

Although Black Friday is over, there are still many things for consumers to spend money on before the end of the year. These costs often lead to Januworry.

The festive season can be testing for even financially disciplined consumers and by the time South Africans return to work, many will have spent more than they can afford, René Moonsamy, chairperson of the National Debt Counselling Association, says.

“It is a cycle that repeats itself year after year, with debt counselling enquiries spiking every January and February.”

ALSO READ: Here’s your cheat sheet for a debt-free festive season

How your festive finances contribute to Januworry

Moonsamy says these factors contribute to Januworry:

The season is the peak time for retail sales. Marketers entice consumers to spend, starting on Black Friday and extending into the New Year sales.

Besides the lure of shopping, most people are on leave and spending on holidays, entertaining and enjoying themselves.

Companies often pay employees early in December and therefore salaries must stretch a month and a half until the end of January, aggravating the New Year cash crunch.

An underperforming economy means many employers cannot pay year-end bonuses and therefore consumers have no cushion to cover the additional festive season expenses.

People do not always budget for New Year expenses such as back-to-school costs or annual price increases for services or insurance, which usually come into effect in January.

“Typically, what we see happening in mid-January and into February is consumers finding themselves in a pinch and borrowing to make ends meet until the next payday. The problem is that many households are already struggling to keep their heads above water and the repayments on these loans add long-term pressure. One unexpected expense or emergency can then result in serious financial difficulties,” Moonsamy says.

ALSO READ: Let’s hope Santa’s got fuel for his reindeer as SA plans staycation due to fuel prices

Avoid being caught in an emergency

The National Debt Counselling Association recommends that consumers try to avoid this situation by: