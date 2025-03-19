Inflation rate update not good news for low-income earners

These are some of the things that pushed inflation higher in February.

Annual consumer price inflation was 3.2% in February, unchanged from January, marking the fourth consecutive month that inflation remained above the four-and-a-half-year low of 2.8% in October, while the monthly change in the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.9%.

According to Statistics SA, recreation, sport and culture, food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco and communication recorded higher annual rates in February, pushing up inflation.

On the other hand, inflation cooled for several product categories, most notably personal care and miscellaneous services, health, restaurants and accommodation, furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance and transport.

Statistics SA points out that the annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to a four-month peak in February, increasing to 2.8% from 2.3% in January. Fruit and nuts, vegetables, hot beverages, seafood, meat and cereals also cost more in February.

However, the prices of cold beverages, milk, dairy and eggs, oils and fats and sugar, confectionery and desserts increased at a slower pace.

Maize meal and samp prices increased sharply, pushing up inflation

It is concerning that the prices of two staples, maize meal and samp, increased notably. Maize meal inflation reached a 17-month high and samp a 19-month high in February. The price index for maize meal increased by an annual 10.6% and samp by 18.7%.

In terms of average prices, a 5kg bag of maize meal cost R74.91 in February, much more than the price of R68.52 a year ago, while the price for 1kg of samp increased from R19.28 in February 2024 to R22.86 in February 2025.

Statistics SA says these increases are driven by inflationary pressure in the production chain, as the latest producer price index (PPI) showed that annual farm inflation for maize was 64.7% and factory-gate inflation was 15% in January.

While the prices of staples increased, consumer prices for meat remained stable on average in February, recording a monthly change of 0%. The annual rate for the category was also 0%, indicating that prices (on average) remained stable in the 12 months to February, according to Statistics SA.

Meat inflation remained subdued for past year

However, while meat prices remain subdued, inflation for hot beverages continues to accelerate. The annual change in the price index for hot beverages was 14.6% in February, up from 13.7% in January. Prices increased sharply by 1.1% between January and February, with instant coffee recording an annual rate of 19.0%, the highest in six months, while the rate for black tea was 12.4%.

This graph shows the food and beverage products that registered notable price changes in February:

Other notable price increases affecting inflation

Other notable price changes include medical aid premiums and health services that are always surveyed in February. Medical aid premiums increased by 10.5% this year, slightly up from 10.3% in 2024.

Medical services increased by 6.1% compared to an increase of 5% last year. General practitioners’ fees increased by 6.6%, and dentists’ fees increased by 5.2%.

Fuel prices also increased by 3.9% between January and February, taking the annual rate to -3.6% from -4.5% in January. The price for 95-octane petrol was R22.41 inland in February, up from R21.59 in January.

Statistics SA points out that despite this increase, the price is still lower than it was a year ago when it was R23,24.