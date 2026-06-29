Integrated digital and investment ecosystems are driving the next phase of banking growth

Digital banking platforms are playing a critical role in making this possible.

For many consumers, the relationship with their bank used to begin and end with transactions. Accounts, payments and credit formed the foundation of personal banking, while investing often sat somewhere else, handled through separate platforms or specialist providers. Now, that separation is beginning to disappear.

That’s because most people want their bank to help them do more than manage money. They want support in building financial security and growing their wealth over time. Importantly, they want that journey to feel simple and accessible rather than complicated or intimidating.

Picture: supplied

This shift is particularly visible among professionals and emerging affluent customers who are looking for practical ways to begin investing while managing the realities of day-to-day financial commitments. For these customers, the ability to move easily from saving to investing is becoming an increasingly important part of their banking experience.

Digital banking platforms are playing a critical role in making this possible. As more customers engage with their finances through mobile and online channels, the bank’s digital environment has become the place where financial decisions are made.

Customers now expect their banking platforms to help them understand their finances, identify opportunities and take action in real time.

This is where the integration of banking and investment capabilities becomes immensely powerful. When investment opportunities are embedded within the everyday banking experience, the barriers that once separated saving and investing begin to fall away.

Customers are able to explore investment options, start building portfolios and track their progress without needing to move between different institutions or platforms. The result is a more natural progression from merely moving and managing money to growing it.

For many customers, the first step toward investing is not a large financial decision but rather a small, accessible entry point. Integrated digital platforms make it possible to introduce investment opportunities in a way that feels intuitive and manageable, helping customers build confidence as they begin their wealth-building journey.

Over time, this shift can have a meaningful impact on financial behaviour. When customers are able to see how their everyday financial decisions connect with long-term outcomes, they are more likely to develop consistent saving and investing habits.

Banks that recognise this shift are increasingly focusing on building platforms that bring together financial management tools, digital insights and accessible investment solutions. The goal is not simply to offer more products, but to create an environment where customers feel empowered to take control of their financial futures.

At FNB, this thinking has shaped the evolution of our Premier Banking offering. Our focus has been on building a digital ecosystem that allows customers to manage their money, understand their financial position and access investment opportunities – all within the same environment.

By connecting everyday banking with wealth creation tools, customers are able to see their financial lives more clearly and take practical steps toward achieving their goals. Instead of viewing banking and investing as separate activities, they become part of the same financial journey.

The strength of this approach is reflected in the recent industry recognition we achieved. In the 2025 Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards, FNB was named Best Premier Bank in South Africa, reflecting the strength of our integrated approach to digital banking and accessible wealth solutions.

But while receiving awards always feels good, we’re more pleased with the fact that this recognition demonstrates we are leading the way in bringing about the broader change that’s happening in personal banking in South Africa.

As this shift continues, the banks that succeed will be those that help customers take the next step in their financial journey, from managing their money to growing it and building wealth over time.

Lytania Johnson, FNB CEO.