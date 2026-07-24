Your billboard, your shame, FNB

Author says illegal advertising not victimless crime and apology never makes up for not doing right thing in first place.

The media team of First National Bank (FNB) had a notable PR Flannel of the Year entry this week when asked about the forced removal of an illegal billboard for the bank that stretched 100m along the side of a major road on Joburg.

FNB, they said, would “obtain a full understanding” of the incident after engaging with the city and the parties involved in the advert’s placement.

Here’s what you need to understand, FNB. You were an accomplice, knowingly or unknowingly, to breaking the law.

And we’re glad that the Joburg municipality named and shamed you for this… because for too long big brands have been hiding behind the “it wasn’t us, it was the agency” excuse for this sort of criminality.

Illegal advertising has contaminated Joburg for years, with very little being done about it.

It is not a victimless crime, either, and nor are we being “Karens” by complaining.

Billboards are an eyesore and can be a road safety hazard. The truth is that the majority of them in the city break either the municipal bylaws, or national legislation governing advertising on or near national roads.

And an apology never makes up for you not doing the right thing in the first place.