Is it time to rethink retirement?

Have you decided what you will do when your working life comes to an end?

South Africans tend to think of retirement in terms of rands and cents only. Rands and cents that will make sure you have a roof over your head and food to eat, as well as money for medical expenses and a few other necessities. What more could you want?

But wait. Research by Lulama Mabala suggests that what people do with their time after leaving work is just as critical as how they fund it. Mabala is an expert in leisure, physical activity, wellness, successful ageing and community engagement at the North-West University’s Physical Activity, Sport and Recreation (PhASRec) research entity.

She examined how employees approaching the end of their working lives think about this transition. Her study, Employees’ Perceptions of Leisure and Retirement Prior to Retirement, draws on a combination of academic research, teaching and practical experience in health and education.

“The study explored how employees, particularly those nearing retirement, perceive leisure and retirement, not just financially, but emotionally, socially and psychologically,. One key finding was that many employees lacked a clear vision of how they would actually use their time post-retirement, often associating leisure with passive rest rather than active engagement.

“A significant finding was that those who had hobbies, social networks, or a sense of purpose outside work were more optimistic about their leisure and retirement also better prepared for retirement.”

Misconceptions and myths of retirement

The prospect of rest excites many workers, but sometimes too much. “Many believed they would finally ‘relax and do nothing,’ but when probed, they were not sure what that would look like long-term.

“Some feared boredom or loss of identity, especially those who tied their self-worth and identity closely to their careers. A surprising myth was the idea that leisure would automatically be fulfilling without planning. On the hopeful side, some saw retirement as a second chance to travel, learn, or volunteer in ways they never could before.”

Her research suggests that leisure, far from being a frivolous afterthought, is deeply entwined with identity, health and purpose.

How to smooth the transition to retirement

Evidence shows that retirement is smoother for those who prepare beyond the financial spreadsheets. “Adjustment is smoother when individuals have a sense of purpose, strong social connections and a pre-retirement plan that includes meaningful leisure. Engaging in lifelong learning, volunteering, or part-time work also helps,” Mabala says.

This runs counter to the prevailing belief, which treats retirement as a purely financial milestone. “It challenges the narrow view that retirement is only about saving money. While financial planning is essential, we often overlook what people will actually do with all their free time. Emotional readiness, identity shifts and especially leisure preparedness are equally critical.

“As our lifespans increase, retirement can last 20 to 30 years. That is a long time to fill meaningfully. We need to start viewing retirement not as an end, but as a new, dynamic life phase that requires just as much intentional planning as any other.”

Inspiration and passion are also important

Mabala’s focus on this subject is personal as much as professional. “I always loved older people and my passion stems from noticing how society tends to focus heavily on babies and youth, as they are seen as the future.

“But in doing so, we often forget about older adults, despite the wealth of experience, wisdom, and potential they still carry. This population is frequently overlooked, and I wanted to give their voices a platform.

“Leisure is another passion for me and I thought why not combine the two? This was further ignited by my mentor, Prof Theron Weilbach, who is an expert in leisure behaviour and helped me see just how powerful leisure can be in shaping well-being, especially in later life.

“What keeps me interested is seeing how leisure and retirement reflect broader themes like identity, aging, purpose and social well-being. It is deeply human, constantly evolving and honestly, older people are some of the most fascinating (and funniest) humans around!”

Rethinking retirement in South Africa

Asked what she would change in South Africans’ preparation for retirement, Mabala says she would encourage more structured, early conversations around non-financial aspects of retirement, especially leisure planning, mental health and social connection.

“There is a need to normalise thinking about life after work much earlier, and provide spaces where people can explore new roles, passions and possibilities.”

For younger scholars, she offers advice that could apply as much to life as to research: “Stay curious and open-minded, let your questions guide you, even if they take you somewhere unexpected. Do not be afraid to connect with people outside your usual circles and always remember that behind every dataset is a real person with a real story.

“Keep your work practical, make it relatable and most importantly enjoy the process. Research can (and should) be fun. Follow what fascinates you and does not underestimate the power of small insights to make a big difference in the world.”

A shift in perspective

Mabala says we also need a cultural rethink. “We spend decades planning our careers, raising families, saving money and planning where to retire but very little time thinking about how we will actually spend our days once we retire.

“It is time we shift that. Retirement is not the end. It can be the most liberating and meaningful phase of life if we approach it with intention (and a sense of humour). Whether it is gardening, painting, traveling, dancing, or finally learning how to use TikTok, I believe everyone deserves a retirement that brings them joy and purpose.”