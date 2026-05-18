Fashion, whisky, cars and luxury: Why they all matter at the Polo [PICS]

Mzukisi Mbane and Glenfiddich turned Nedbank Polo into Africa's ultimate luxury fashion playground.

World Whisky Day celebrations were beautifully met by high fashion, African excellence, polo prestige and bold luxury storytelling this weekend.

All roads led to the Inanda Polo Club this past weekend. The prestigious event stepped into a daring new chapter this weekend.

Traditionally known for old-money glamour and polished sophistication, this year’s polo experience went beyond horses and champagne moments. It brought out touches of Africa, celebrating African creativity, identity, craftsmanship and modern luxury.

South Africa’s elite gathered for a spectacle where fashion, whisky, culture, and luxury collided. The striking theme was Africa in Full Colour.

Polo isn’t always known for having a theme; that’s more Durban July. However, this year the organisers ramped it up by introducing a new element. Hopefully, this will set the tone for future polo events in Jozi.

At the heart of this transformation was the visionary founder of the designer label Imprint, Mzukisi Mbane. He partnered with others to redefine what luxury looks and feels like through an unmistakably African lens.

Mbane’s signature aesthetic, known for fusing heritage-inspired storytelling with contemporary street culture, perfectly captured the mood of the event. His fabrics are printed with colourful patterns that match the name of the brand,‘Imprint.’

Guests arrived draped in daring prints, sculptured tailoring, rich textures and expressive silhouettes. These transformed the polo grounds into a living fashion runway.

While the polo action delivered excitement on the field, the real spectacle unfolded among stylish attendees. They embraced individuality and cultural pride with unapologetic confidence.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mbane explained that true craftsmanship lies in authenticity and intention.

“Whether it’s fashion or whisky, people connect with things that carry meaning, detail, and authenticity,” he shared. “African creativity is powerful right now because it is rooted in culture while confidently shaping global luxury conversations.”

As part of the celebration, Glenfiddich elevated the experience with immersive luxury moments curated exclusively for guests.

From Aston Martin-inspired arrivals featuring the Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old expression, to guided tastings of the prestigious Grand Series 21-, 23- and 26-Year-Old whiskies paired with handcrafted chocolates, the brand delivered one of the weekend’s most talked-about experiences.

There’s a growing shift in luxury culture. Exclusivity is no longer only about labels or status, but about storytelling, craftsmanship and unforgettable experiences.

Gabi Sinclair, Glenfiddich senior brand manager, explained the mix of fusing alcohol and fashion for the event. “We’re seeing a shift in how luxury is being defined,” said Sinclair.

“It’s no longer just about what you have, but about how you experience it, the moments, the craftsmanship, and the meaning behind it.”

Modern luxury is evolving rapidly.

“If luxury was once about fitting in, it is now about standing out with intention,” Sinclair said. “African fashion, creativity, and identity are not only part of the global luxury conversation, but are actively shaping where it goes next.”

This year’s International Polo proved exactly that.

Africa is no longer waiting for a seat at the luxury table. Through fashion visionaries like Mzukisi Mbane and culturally driven collaborations with brands like Glenfiddich, the continent is confidently designing the table itself.