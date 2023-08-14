Clients furious after Priority Escapes travel agency echoes Hello Darlings scam

By Devina Haripersad

In a disconcerting echo of the Hello Darlings incident from 2022, another unsettling episode has emerged within the travel industry, whereby a Johannesburg-based travel agency stands accused of swindling thousands of rands from unsuspecting victims.

Social media users have been calling out travel bookings company Priority Escapes’ managing director, Francois Swart, after they claimed that he sold them holiday packages and has now disappeared without fulfilling his end of the deal – much like former travel agent Tasneem “Tazz” Moosa of Hello Darlings.

Another travel company, “Priority Escapes”, selling cheap Maldives holidays, have taken hundreds of thousands of rand, if not millions, from passengers. And…they now say they are unable to meet their “financial obligations.” A number of people have already opened criminal… pic.twitter.com/g5jdeVUcjj— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 12, 2023

Maldives holidays

The company Priority Escapes, which offered alluringly affordable Maldives holidays, has been accused of pocketing substantial amounts of money from unsuspecting passengers.

Too good to be true? A screenshot from the now deleted Priority Escapes’s webpage.

According to reports, it all started when the company allegedly sent out an email asserting its inability to fulfil its “financial obligations”, leaving numerous individuals in a state of disbelief and frustration.

In a screenshot posted on social media, alleged to be the email directed at Priority Escapes’ customers, Swart conveyed that the travel company finds itself incapable of fulfilling its financial commitments concerning clients and service providers.

Financial obligations

“It is with deep regret that it falls on me to advise you that we find ourselves in a position whereby we are unable to meet our financial obligations in respect of Priority Escapes clients and service providers.

“We have had no option other than to cease trading with immediate effect. This unfortunately will have an effect on your upcoming holiday to the Maldives which is now not able to take place.

“We are doing everything possible for the clients affected by this and will communicate with you again in due course,” the email allegedly states.

Swart made no mention of refunds nor did he offer his clients options for recourse. The company’s website and social media pages were also taken down.

Meanwhile, clients who claim to have paid Swart up to R230 000 upfront for holiday bookings and have not been able to get hold of him since receiving the email are now threatening to take legal action and open criminal charges against the travel agent and his company.

It makes me so mad to think I was actually talking to Sonwabile from Priority Escapes just a few days ago. Like I'm so mad that they were still willing to take money knowing their are shutting their doors.— ✨️Highly Favoured✨️ (@ayanda_m04) August 13, 2023

Priority Escapes is a travel agency based in Fourways, Johannesburg, that described itself as the country’s “only” Maldives specialists.

To boost its credibility, the company published a range of celebrity endorsements, including the likes of Thando Thabethe and Zozibini Tunzi.

Hello Darlings

Early last year, CEO Tasneem “Tazz” Moosa, who operated the travel agency Hello Darlings was exposed for allegedly embezzling around R100 million from clients.

Tasneem Moosa. Image: Twitter

The scandal came to light after clients complained about delayed refunds, poor communication through WhatsApp, and questionable business practices.

Influencers who promoted the agency received benefits in return but distanced themselves in January. Affected clients organised on Telegram, forming a group of over 3 000 members to recover their funds.

More than 370 criminal cases were filed, with over R28 million invested in the agency and trip refunds.

